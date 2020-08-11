Gallery

See inside: this four bedroom home in a converted mill is up for sale in Norfolk’s most expensive village

This four-bedroom home in a converted mill in Burnham Overy Staithe is on the market for �725,000. Picture: Sowerbys Archant

A stylish home in a beautifully restored Grade II listed mill has come up for sale for £725,000.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

This four-bedroom home in a converted mill in Burnham Overy Staithe is on the market for �725,000. Picture: Sowerbys This four-bedroom home in a converted mill in Burnham Overy Staithe is on the market for �725,000. Picture: Sowerbys

The property at Tower Road in Burnham Overy Staithe, Norfolk’s most expensive villages to buy a home, has come up for sale with Sowerbys and offers four bedrooms, three bathrooms and a large double aspect sitting room.

Thanks to its prime location on the edge of the River Burn, the converted mill enjoys stunning views and light and airy interiors with a mezzanine floor creating a useful study area and a bespoke fitted kitchen overlooking the water.

On the ground floor, you can even find the original mill wheel and the sluice where the sound of water gushing past evokes a sense of the building’s rich history.

Dating back to 1791, the Grade II listed mill buildings were acquired by the National Trust in 1939, two years before work ceased at the mill. The National Trust then undertook an award-winning redevelopment of the buildings, transforming them into nine dwellings in the early 1990s with the help of Kit Martin CBE, the celebrated architect renowned for his work saving and restoring country houses by converting them into smaller, more usable properties. Mr Martin also worked on Gunton Park, north Norfolk, and the St Nicholas Royal Naval Hospital in Great Yarmouth.

This four-bedroom home in a converted mill in Burnham Overy Staithe is on the market for �725,000. Picture: Sowerbys This four-bedroom home in a converted mill in Burnham Overy Staithe is on the market for �725,000. Picture: Sowerbys

READ MORE: Wow factor: see inside this rare designer home for sale in a north Norfolk village

The Watermill at Burnham Overy Staithe has remained one of the coast’s distinctive scenes, with its array of attractive red-brick Georgian buildings next to the hump-backed bridge over the River Burn.

The property also benefits from off-road parking for two cars, a south-facing seating area and a balcony.

For more information, please contact Sowerbys on 01328 730340.

This four-bedroom home in a converted mill in Burnham Overy Staithe is on the market for �725,000. Picture: Sowerbys This four-bedroom home in a converted mill in Burnham Overy Staithe is on the market for �725,000. Picture: Sowerbys

PROPERTY FACTS

Tower Road, Burnham Overy Staithe

Price: £725,000

This four-bedroom home in a converted mill in Burnham Overy Staithe is on the market for �725,000. Picture: Sowerbys This four-bedroom home in a converted mill in Burnham Overy Staithe is on the market for �725,000. Picture: Sowerbys

Sowerbys, 01328 730340, www.sowerbys.com

This four-bedroom home in a converted mill in Burnham Overy Staithe is on the market for �725,000. Picture: Sowerbys This four-bedroom home in a converted mill in Burnham Overy Staithe is on the market for �725,000. Picture: Sowerbys

This four-bedroom home in a converted mill in Burnham Overy Staithe is on the market for �725,000. Picture: Sowerbys This four-bedroom home in a converted mill in Burnham Overy Staithe is on the market for �725,000. Picture: Sowerbys

This four-bedroom home in a converted mill in Burnham Overy Staithe is on the market for £725,000. Picture: Sowerbys This four-bedroom home in a converted mill in Burnham Overy Staithe is on the market for £725,000. Picture: Sowerbys

This four-bedroom home in a converted mill in Burnham Overy Staithe is on the market for £725,000. Picture: Sowerbys This four-bedroom home in a converted mill in Burnham Overy Staithe is on the market for £725,000. Picture: Sowerbys

This four-bedroom home in a converted mill in Burnham Overy Staithe is on the market for £725,000. Picture: Sowerbys This four-bedroom home in a converted mill in Burnham Overy Staithe is on the market for £725,000. Picture: Sowerbys

This four-bedroom home in a converted mill in Burnham Overy Staithe is on the market for £725,000. Picture: Sowerbys This four-bedroom home in a converted mill in Burnham Overy Staithe is on the market for £725,000. Picture: Sowerbys

This four-bedroom home in a converted mill in Burnham Overy Staithe is on the market for £725,000. Picture: Sowerbys This four-bedroom home in a converted mill in Burnham Overy Staithe is on the market for £725,000. Picture: Sowerbys

You may also want to watch:

This four-bedroom home in a converted mill in Burnham Overy Staithe is on the market for £725,000. Picture: Sowerbys This four-bedroom home in a converted mill in Burnham Overy Staithe is on the market for £725,000. Picture: Sowerbys

This four-bedroom home in a converted mill in Burnham Overy Staithe is on the market for £725,000. Picture: Sowerbys This four-bedroom home in a converted mill in Burnham Overy Staithe is on the market for £725,000. Picture: Sowerbys

This four-bedroom home in a converted mill in Burnham Overy Staithe is on the market for �725,000. Picture: Sowerbys This four-bedroom home in a converted mill in Burnham Overy Staithe is on the market for �725,000. Picture: Sowerbys

This four-bedroom home in a converted mill in Burnham Overy Staithe is on the market for �725,000. Picture: Sowerbys This four-bedroom home in a converted mill in Burnham Overy Staithe is on the market for �725,000. Picture: Sowerbys

This four-bedroom home in a converted mill in Burnham Overy Staithe is on the market for �725,000. Picture: Sowerbys This four-bedroom home in a converted mill in Burnham Overy Staithe is on the market for �725,000. Picture: Sowerbys

This four-bedroom home in a converted mill in Burnham Overy Staithe is on the market for �725,000. Picture: Sowerbys This four-bedroom home in a converted mill in Burnham Overy Staithe is on the market for �725,000. Picture: Sowerbys

This four-bedroom home in a converted mill in Burnham Overy Staithe is on the market for �725,000. Picture: Sowerbys This four-bedroom home in a converted mill in Burnham Overy Staithe is on the market for �725,000. Picture: Sowerbys

This four-bedroom home in a converted mill in Burnham Overy Staithe is on the market for �725,000. Picture: Sowerbys This four-bedroom home in a converted mill in Burnham Overy Staithe is on the market for �725,000. Picture: Sowerbys

This four-bedroom home in a converted mill in Burnham Overy Staithe is on the market for �725,000. Picture: Sowerbys This four-bedroom home in a converted mill in Burnham Overy Staithe is on the market for �725,000. Picture: Sowerbys

This four-bedroom home in a converted mill in Burnham Overy Staithe is on the market for �725,000. Picture: Sowerbys This four-bedroom home in a converted mill in Burnham Overy Staithe is on the market for �725,000. Picture: Sowerbys

This four-bedroom home in a converted mill in Burnham Overy Staithe is on the market for �725,000. Picture: Sowerbys This four-bedroom home in a converted mill in Burnham Overy Staithe is on the market for �725,000. Picture: Sowerbys