Fancy living in this 300 year old house which has Cley Windmill as its neighbour?

Mill Leet, Cley-next-the-Sea, is currently on the market for £895,000 with Sowerbys and is nestled on the picturesque high-street. Picture: Sowerbys Archant

Mill Leet offers exceptional views over one of Norfolk's most famous stretches of coastline.

Built in 1703, this Grade II listed property is currently on the market with Sowerbys at a guide price of £895,000, and commands an exceptional position along the high-street in Cley-next-the-Sea and in a prime location beside the iconic Cley Windmill.

"It is just in such an amazing location," says Victoria Renwick, who bought the property with her husband last year and who has since undertaken an extensive yet sympathetic restoration. "It's got such a lovely feel. We wanted to bring it up to date without taking out any of the character."

From the outside, Mill Leet is extremely elegant, with a red-brick facade, ornate sash windows and a striking Dutch gable - a long-serving reminder of Cley's rich heritage as one of Europe's biggest ports, where it was used to transport grain, malt, fish, spices, coal and cloth to the Low Countries. "The Bishop of Lynn used to live here. I've been told by several people in the village that he used to entertain the Queen Mother here - but I don't know if it's true. What I do know is that his dining room was peacock green," says Victoria.

Nowadays the interiors are much more neutral. Renovations included the full redecoration and rewiring of the property and the installation of a brand new heating system. It was, in fact, a family affair, with Victoria and her husband - former property managers - taking care of the building work and their daughter, an interior designer, adding the finishing touches. The results are breathtaking, with approximately 1,650 sq ft of spacious and bright living space finished off with a delicate period aesthetic.

The property offers idyllic views over the iconic Cley Windmill. Picture: Sowerbys The property offers idyllic views over the iconic Cley Windmill. Picture: Sowerbys

The accommodation comprises a large entrance hall on the ground floor which leads on to a classic Shaker-style kitchen with integrated appliances, stone worktops and a Rayburn set into an original inglenook fireplace. This leads on to a formal dining room at the front of the property and, back through the hall, to a bathroom, utility room, and cosy snug. To the rear, the former workshop has been turned into a double bedroom which, with high vaulted ceilings, Victoria says was designed with guests in mind.

A formal sitting room can be found on the first floor, which enjoys elevated views of the coast and marshland through two oversized sash windows. There is also an ornate, red-brick fireplace with built-in woodburner and, opposite, the landing leads on to an opulent double bedroom with private ensuite.

But the jewel in the crown of this particular home is its spectacular master bedroom, found upstairs on the second floor. A remarkable space in its own right, Victoria says it's often the view from this room which invites a reaction. "Whenever I show people to the sitting room, or to the view from up here, they sort of look past the room itself and just concentrate on the amazing views. There's the windmill in the foreground, then the marshland, then the sea beyond that. It's a definite draw."

Outside, the attention to detail continues with an enchanting walled garden. This is surprisingly generous in size and features stone pathways and colourful beds flanked by ornate flint walls. Victoria describes this as a "lovely and sociable place", right in the heart of the village, and with several sheltered terraces, it is the perfect spot for an al fresco dinner. A raised seating area is particularly thoughtful, offering lovely views over Cley's historic windmill and the famous marshes. There is also a lovely harbour at the bottom of the garden which makes it a sought-after spot for boat-owners.

For more information about this property at Cley-next-the-Sea, contact Sowerbys on 01263 710777.

Mill Leet is right in the heart of the village, surrounded by independent shops and charming residences. Picture: Sowerbys Mill Leet is right in the heart of the village, surrounded by independent shops and charming residences. Picture: Sowerbys

The property is well decorated with a breezy, nautical style. Picture: Sowerbys The property is well decorated with a breezy, nautical style. Picture: Sowerbys

