Logo

Fancy buying this beautiful terrace property in one of the best places to live in the UK?

PUBLISHED: 17:21 09 May 2019 | UPDATED: 17:27 09 May 2019

The property at Mill Lane, Aylsham, looks every bit the traditional end-terrace from the outside. Picture: William H Brown

The property at Mill Lane, Aylsham, looks every bit the traditional end-terrace from the outside. Picture: William H Brown

This new build property in a popular north Norfolk town is currently on the market with William H Brown for £325,000.

Inside it offers spacious rooms and modern fixtures and fittings. Picture: William H BrownInside it offers spacious rooms and modern fixtures and fittings. Picture: William H Brown

Aylsham has recently been voted one of the best places to live in the UK, and with this stunning three-storey, end-terrace property, it is easy to see why.

Although it looks very traditional from the outside, it is a new-build property, built by Hopkins Homes and currently on the market for £325,000 with William H Brown. Situated on Mill Lane, it is extremely well-presented throughout, with modern fittings and fixtures and spacious rooms bathed in plenty of natural light.

A large entrance hall on the ground floor welcomes you into the home, where there is a cloakroom and striking L-shaped kitchen/diner. This has been fitted out with both base and eye-level units and comes with a beautiful tiled floor and TV and telephone points.

A staircase leads from the entrance hall to a first floor landing where there is a bedroom, shower room and double aspect lounge with gas fire. The rest of the living accommodation can be found upstairs, on the third floor, and consists of three further bedrooms, including a master room with private ensuite.

The property is currently up for sale for £325,000 with William H Brown. Picture: William H BrownThe property is currently up for sale for £325,000 with William H Brown. Picture: William H Brown

Outside, a gravel driveway leads to a detached, single garage with electric door. A separate door leads out on to the garden at the rear, which has been well designed to offer a central paved seating area and pretty planted borders.

For more information about this property in Aylsham, contact William H Brown on 01263 735252.

A pretty garden can be found at the back of the property. Picture: William H BrownA pretty garden can be found at the back of the property. Picture: William H Brown

The property at Mill Lane, Aylsham is currently up for sale for £325,000. Picture: William H BrownThe property at Mill Lane, Aylsham is currently up for sale for £325,000. Picture: William H Brown

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

‘He has had a big influence in my career’ – City star ready for reunion with Klopp in the Premier League

Mario Vrancic has plenty of Bundesliga experience on his CV already Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Revealed: the most popular primary schools in Norfolk

St Clements Hill Primary Academy in Norwich, which opened in 2018, has only filled around one quarter of its places for the 2019/intake. Picture Victoria

‘I thought we were going to die’ - Teen describes moment man with knife sprinted towards his car

Nathan Fuller with his partner Kay Shaw. Picture: Nathan Fuller

Norwich City transfer rumours: Ex-England number one Hart linked despite wage demands

Joe Hart has been linked with Norwich City Picture: PA

Travellers set up at Park and Ride site

Travellers have parked in the car park at Thickthorn Park and Ride off the A11 on the edge of Norwich. Picture: Bethany Whymark

Most Read

LIVE: Norwich City promotion celebrations

Norwich City fans gather at City Hall for the celebration parade. From left, Hayley Dunnett; Harry Abbott, six; Yvette Adcock; and Kirsty Abbott. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Revealed: the most popular primary schools in Norfolk

St Clements Hill Primary Academy in Norwich, which opened in 2018, has only filled around one quarter of its places for the 2019/intake. Picture Victoria

Everything you need to know about the Norwich City promotion parade

The promotion parade route map. Photo: NCFC

Chloe Smith’s parliamentary credit card suspended 14 times in the last three years

Norwich North Conservative MP Chloe Smith Photo: Uk Parliment

This iconic city hotel could be brought back into use after 42 years

The Royal Hotel, Bank Plain, Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Travellers set up at Park and Ride site

Travellers have parked in the car park at Thickthorn Park and Ride off the A11 on the edge of Norwich. Picture: Bethany Whymark

Man ‘found responsible’ for drawing obscene images on Norfolk court and police buildings

Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Cafe says brownies mixed with cannabis plant extract are a hit with customers

That Cafe have added CBD oil infused brownies to their menu. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

One of Norwich’s oldest buildings re-opens as a wedding venue

One of the city's oldest buildings is open again for weddings. This couple, Mr and Mrs Ducker, were married at Dragon Hall before its closure. Pic: Ross Harvey

Eric’s Fish and Chip shop announce a third new store opening

Eric's Fish & Chip's in Thornham. Photo: Root Social.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists