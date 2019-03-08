Fancy buying this beautiful terrace property in one of the best places to live in the UK?

This new build property in a popular north Norfolk town is currently on the market with William H Brown for £325,000.

Aylsham has recently been voted one of the best places to live in the UK, and with this stunning three-storey, end-terrace property, it is easy to see why.

Although it looks very traditional from the outside, it is a new-build property, built by Hopkins Homes and currently on the market for £325,000 with William H Brown. Situated on Mill Lane, it is extremely well-presented throughout, with modern fittings and fixtures and spacious rooms bathed in plenty of natural light.

A large entrance hall on the ground floor welcomes you into the home, where there is a cloakroom and striking L-shaped kitchen/diner. This has been fitted out with both base and eye-level units and comes with a beautiful tiled floor and TV and telephone points.

A staircase leads from the entrance hall to a first floor landing where there is a bedroom, shower room and double aspect lounge with gas fire. The rest of the living accommodation can be found upstairs, on the third floor, and consists of three further bedrooms, including a master room with private ensuite.

Outside, a gravel driveway leads to a detached, single garage with electric door. A separate door leads out on to the garden at the rear, which has been well designed to offer a central paved seating area and pretty planted borders.

For more information about this property in Aylsham, contact William H Brown on 01263 735252.

