See inside this beautifully restored period home for sale for £675,000

Mill House in Suton near Wymondham is on the market for £675,000. Picture: Warners Archant

Nestled in grounds of approximately 1.35 acres, this substantial family home in Suton, just three miles south of Wymondham, could be yours for £675,000.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Mill House in Suton near Wymondham is on the market for £675,000. Picture: Warners Mill House in Suton near Wymondham is on the market for £675,000. Picture: Warners

Selling agents Warners describe the property, known as Mill House, as an “artisan” family home. It’s believed to date from the 1700s and offers beautifully restored character accommodation as well as extensive parking and a one-acre pony paddock.

The property is located on London Road, Suton, and is approached by a long tree-lined driveway, which it shares with a neighbouring property.

Accommodation is arranged over two floors and includes an entrance hall, shower room, utility area and farmhouse-style kitchen on the ground floor. An extended passageway leads from the kitchen into the dining room and offers the best of both worlds – it feels both closed off and partitioned as well as delightfully open-plan.

READ MORE: Almost 1000 people tune into live online property auction – but which properties sold?

Mill House in Suton near Wymondham is on the market for £675,000. Picture: Warners Mill House in Suton near Wymondham is on the market for £675,000. Picture: Warners

Other highlights include two good-sized sitting rooms which both feature gorgeous wooden beams and feature fireplaces. Both of these spaces fit together effortlessly to offer flowing and flexible living space, ideal for entertaining or for large families who want a bit of space and independence.

Upstairs, there are five bedrooms and a luxurious family bathroom fitted with a roll-top bath. The master suite also enjoys a private en suite featuring a bath with shower overhead.

Mill House is surrounded by beautiful gardens, which are mainly laid to lawn alongside well-stocked shrubberies and borders.

There is a wide gravelled parking area with space for garaging, subject to the correct planning permissions being obtained, and a highly productive vegetable plot, which is fully enclosed by fencing.

Mill House in Suton near Wymondham is on the market for £675,000. Picture: Warners Mill House in Suton near Wymondham is on the market for £675,000. Picture: Warners

A one-acre pony paddock is also included, cropped for hay and bordered by hedgerows and fencing.

For more information, contact Warners Estate Agents on 01953 547021.

PROPERTY FACTS

Mill House in Suton near Wymondham is on the market for £675,000. Picture: Warners Mill House in Suton near Wymondham is on the market for £675,000. Picture: Warners

Mill House, Suton

Price: £675,000

Warners Estate Agents, 01953 547021, www.warnersprop.com

Mill House in Suton near Wymondham is on the market for £675,000. Picture: Warners Mill House in Suton near Wymondham is on the market for £675,000. Picture: Warners

Mill House in Suton near Wymondham is on the market for £675,000. Picture: Warners Mill House in Suton near Wymondham is on the market for £675,000. Picture: Warners