How can you make a statement with your new home?

PUBLISHED: 15:44 20 September 2019

New build homes don't all have to offer the same features, says Edward Parker of Bennett Homes. Picture: Getty Images

New build homes don't all have to offer the same features, says Edward Parker of Bennett Homes. Picture: Getty Images

House builders are often criticised for creating new homes that all look the same - but there are exceptions right on your doorstep, says Edward Parker of Bennett Homes.

Listening to feedback from our customers is very important so that we can incorporate features they are looking for, such as open-plan living, built-in storage space and contemporary kitchens with integrated appliances.

Some buyers also want a new home with a unique design or quirky features which stands out from the crowd.

That's why we have recently launched our Milestones development at Poringland in Norfolk which offers two, three and four-bedroom Scandinavian-style houses with a highly distinctive appearance and incorporating materials such as zinc roofs, thermally-efficient aluminium windows and natural Cedar cladding.

These light-filled homes have been architect-designed for today's lifestyles and are very generous in size, with the four-bedroom homes offering 1,900 sq ft of accommodation. Buyers can choose from two or three-storey homes, with several styles featuring bedrooms and bathrooms spread over the top two floors.

In summary these homes really stand out from the crowd, enabling buyers to make a bold statement with their choice of new home.

The same is true at our Abbey Gardens development in Thorpe-le-Soken where we have a unique property at the entrance to the development. Plot 4 is splayed to continue the frontage around the corner, giving a dual aspect effect and the timber fascia and timber-framed windows add to its character.

Within the splay on the ground floor is a spacious and characterful kitchen/dining room, with an integrated Bosch oven, dishwasher and chimney-style extractor hood. There's also a ground floor master bedroom suite with shower room and large storage cupboard which has a double-height vaulted ceiling and French doors leading to the garden.

At the same development we have two- bedroom houses ideal for first-time buyers which come with their own individual names. Saxon House and White Willows are located on large plots and have been designed for contemporary living with open-plan spaces and built-in storage.

To find out more about Bennett Homes, call 01284 766057 or visit www.bennett-homes.co.uk

This column is sponsored by Bennett Homes.

