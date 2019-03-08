Logo

Take a look inside this Norfolk-inspired barn conversion for sale for £1.1 million

PUBLISHED: 17:26 17 May 2019

3 Middle Farm Barns, Little Massingham is on the market for £1,100,000. Picture: Bedfords

Archant

Make your mark on a new home with this stunning barn conversion at Middle Farm Barns, Little Massingham.

The property is a blank canvas for new owners to move into, with a large open-plan living area on the ground floor. Picture: BedfordsThe property is a blank canvas for new owners to move into, with a large open-plan living area on the ground floor. Picture: Bedfords

Currently up for sale with Bedfords for £1,100,000, the property is one of four stunning conversions, built by Michael McNamara Associates, which for the last 35 years, has sympathetically restored over 75 barns, houses and cottages across Norfolk.

"The McNamaras have done a wonderful job," says Ben Marchbank, partner at Bedfords. "They are the best in the business and this barn is spectacular."

The development itself is situated along a quiet lane which passes the village church, a scattering of cottages and estate-owned pastureland before reaching Middle Farmhouse, a private dwelling which lies to the east of the recent conversions. Number three is the property currently for sale, which enjoys what Ben describes as a "very special" west-facing walled garden.

Inside the property, a large, open-plan living area dominates the ground floor, featuring a showstopping kitchen area with central island and a range of integrated appliances. The kitchen cabinets are every bit a Norfolk design, hand-made by Dale Head of Little Barningham, Norfolk, and painted in Farrow & Ball's 'Worstead' paint. Quartz worktops have been installed throughout, alongside a double-bowl Belfast sink, range cooker with induction hob, two dishwashers, under-counter wine fridges and an American-style fridge freezer.

3 Middle Farm Barns is one of four stunning conversions built by a local builder. Picture: Bedfords3 Middle Farm Barns is one of four stunning conversions built by a local builder. Picture: Bedfords

The rest of this open-plan area is bathed in glorious natural light, courtesy of stunning vaulted ceilings and a set of patio doors which open out on to the garden. The rest of this living area is a blank canvas, free for new owners to explore, adapt and decorate.

The remaining accommodation on the ground floor comprises a utility room, cloakroom, sitting room, study and master bedroom, fully fitted with a private ensuite.

A stunning staircase, which has been handmade in Norfolk, leads on to three further bedrooms, all of which enjoy private ensuites and far-reaching views.

The property is every bit a modern development and is finished to a high-standard throughout, with underfloor heating, category eight cabling and a unique lighting design that sees 99pc of the lighting fixtures fitted out using LEDs.

The property offers lovely, light living spaces. Picture: BedfordsThe property offers lovely, light living spaces. Picture: Bedfords

Along with its stunning garden, which has been landscaped by an award-winning designer, the property also includes a separate courtyard and a double garage. A further storage barn is available by separate negotiation.

Contact Bedfords on 01328 730500 for more information.

3 Middle Farm Barns, Little Massingham, is on sale for £1,100,000. Picture: Bedfords3 Middle Farm Barns, Little Massingham, is on sale for £1,100,000. Picture: Bedfords

The property also offers a double garage and ample off-road parking. Picture: BedfordsThe property also offers a double garage and ample off-road parking. Picture: Bedfords

Outside, the property has been well-landscaped with a pretty brick and flint wall. Picture: BedfordsOutside, the property has been well-landscaped with a pretty brick and flint wall. Picture: Bedfords

A large open-plan living area can be found on the ground floor. Picture: BedfordsA large open-plan living area can be found on the ground floor. Picture: Bedfords

The property combines modern interiors with bright and airy living spaces. Picture: BedfordsThe property combines modern interiors with bright and airy living spaces. Picture: Bedfords

3 Middle Farm Barns, Little Massingham, is one of four striking properties. Picture: Bedfords3 Middle Farm Barns, Little Massingham, is one of four striking properties. Picture: Bedfords

A striking staircase, designed in Norfolk, connects the ground floor and upstairs living accommodation. Picture: BedfordsA striking staircase, designed in Norfolk, connects the ground floor and upstairs living accommodation. Picture: Bedfords

