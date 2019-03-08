Logo

Take a look inside this Grade II listed country house on sale for £2.15 million

PUBLISHED: 16:54 20 June 2019

Mendham Priory, near Harleston, is currently on the market for £2,150,000. Picture: Strutt and Parker

Mendham Priory, near Harleston, is currently on the market for £2,150,000. Picture: Strutt and Parker

Surrounded by 27.5 acres of paddocks, parkland and pretty views over the Waveney Valley, this Grade II listed property even comes with its very own railway.

Just over two miles from Harleston, the property, which is currently on the market with Strutt & Parker for £2,150,000, is named after the original Mendham Priory, founded in the middle of the 12th century. After it fell into decay, much of the building material was used in the surrounding parishes and, although not originally located on the current site, it can now be found within the walled garden and the estate's lodge. The lodge, which has three bedrooms, can also be included in the sale of the estate - although this puts the price for the complete lot up to £2,400,000.

The estate was purchased in 1824 by Alexander Adair and, by the mid-1870s, the property was home to the Dimmock family and formed the centre of a working estate. The Dimmock family remained at Mendham Priory well into the 20th century, and during the Second World War, the property survived a nearby bomb blast which is said to have lifted the entire roof off the conservatory without breaking a single pane of glass.

Since, the property has been owned by the same family for over 50 years and is now for sale. It has been well-maintained throughout, with a stunning arrangement of period features kept intact and unspoilt across its impressive 4,734 sq ft of living space. On the ground floor, a broad reception hall leads to the drawing room and study, which are each at the front of the house and offer superb views over the Waveney Valley. They each have working shutters, ornate ceiling roses and magnificent detailed cornicing as well as stunning feature fireplaces which can also be found in the principal rooms of the house.

There is also a kitchen/breakfast room and utility room on the ground floor, along with a separate butler's pantry and a walk-in larder. Double doors from the dining room and study, which neighbour each other, provide access to a large orangery which enjoys south-facing views and opens out on to a stunning private terrace.

At the end of the reception hall is a wonderful staircase which is truly breathtaking in size, featuring a number of arched recesses and cornicing and above, a superb glass-domed oval roof light. The staircase leads on to a spacious landing where there are six bedrooms, two bathrooms and a cloakroom.

Along with superb areas of meadowland and woodland - including some specimen trees of oak, copper beech, weeping cedar and horse chestnut - Mendham Priory also offers lovely gardens, mainly laid to lawn. There is also a 7¼ inch gauge railway which runs round the periphery of the parkland, to the front of the house, and includes a tunnel, engine house, sidings and a water tower.

Four outbuildings provide plenty of storage, including a large barn which, subject to the relevant permissions, may be converted into residential use. There is also a good amount of grazing and a secure yard.

For more information about this property, please contact Strutt & Parker on 01603 950079.

