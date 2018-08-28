Open day to discuss objections to major development in West Norfolk.

The Rectory Lane turning off the busy A10. Photo: Google Google

Two parish councils are holding an open event for residents to have their say on proposed plans for hundrteds of new homes in west Norfolk.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Rectory Lane is the proposed site for 500 new homes in West Winch. Photo: Google Rectory Lane is the proposed site for 500 new homes in West Winch. Photo: Google

West Winch and North Runcton parish councils are holding a meeting between 10.30am and 3.30pm on Saturday, February 2 at the William Burt Centre regarding proposed plans to build 500 new homes on land off Rectory Lane. Proposals put forward by developer Metacre, will be on display.

Parish council chairman Paul Foster said: “The meeting is for people to come forward to discuss their views on the prospected build.

“The road infrastructure cannot handle the traffic for an additional 500 houses. Yesterday there was a 35-minute hold up on the A10 due to just a burst water main, the roads can’t handle it. “At last week’s parish council meeting no-one could see any benefit for the village, there is benefit for the landowners, but nothing for the village.

“When Noah built the ark, he built it for two by two, when King’s Lynn’s South Gate was built, it was built for one by one, the A10 isn’t big enough, it will be total gridlock.”

The plans are being met with fierce objections from the parish councils and residents as the increase in housing is set to increase the size of West Winch parish by approximately 40pc. Villagers are worried about the increase in traffic on the A10.

Currently, there are more than 35 comments on West Norfolk council’s planning website objecting to the plans.

Lesley Trusler writes: “Our village cannot cope with the current amount of traffic, let alone introduce another 500 home, plus the other 1000 planned around the common area in the near future.”

Diane Thompson says: “The traffic into King’s Lynn in the mornings is already backed up some days as far as Watlington roundabout, and in the summer another 1,000 cars in the village would be unbearable.

“There are not enough schools, shops or amenities for this many new houses and the noise would move from a nice quiet village to a noisy town.”

The outline application is currently awaiting a decision from West Norfolk council.