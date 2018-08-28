Logo

Open day to discuss objections to major development in West Norfolk.

PUBLISHED: 10:25 30 January 2019

The Rectory Lane turning off the busy A10. Photo: Google

The Rectory Lane turning off the busy A10. Photo: Google

Google

Two parish councils are holding an open event for residents to have their say on proposed plans for hundrteds of new homes in west Norfolk.

Rectory Lane is the proposed site for 500 new homes in West Winch. Photo: GoogleRectory Lane is the proposed site for 500 new homes in West Winch. Photo: Google

West Winch and North Runcton parish councils are holding a meeting between 10.30am and 3.30pm on Saturday, February 2 at the William Burt Centre regarding proposed plans to build 500 new homes on land off Rectory Lane. Proposals put forward by developer Metacre, will be on display.

Parish council chairman Paul Foster said: “The meeting is for people to come forward to discuss their views on the prospected build.

“The road infrastructure cannot handle the traffic for an additional 500 houses. Yesterday there was a 35-minute hold up on the A10 due to just a burst water main, the roads can’t handle it. “At last week’s parish council meeting no-one could see any benefit for the village, there is benefit for the landowners, but nothing for the village.

“When Noah built the ark, he built it for two by two, when King’s Lynn’s South Gate was built, it was built for one by one, the A10 isn’t big enough, it will be total gridlock.”

The plans are being met with fierce objections from the parish councils and residents as the increase in housing is set to increase the size of West Winch parish by approximately 40pc. Villagers are worried about the increase in traffic on the A10.

Currently, there are more than 35 comments on West Norfolk council’s planning website objecting to the plans.

Lesley Trusler writes: “Our village cannot cope with the current amount of traffic, let alone introduce another 500 home, plus the other 1000 planned around the common area in the near future.”

Diane Thompson says: “The traffic into King’s Lynn in the mornings is already backed up some days as far as Watlington roundabout, and in the summer another 1,000 cars in the village would be unbearable.

“There are not enough schools, shops or amenities for this many new houses and the noise would move from a nice quiet village to a noisy town.”

The outline application is currently awaiting a decision from West Norfolk council.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Norfolk gets just a dusting of snow - but more could follow

Nick Jager took this picture in Thorpe Hamlet overnight. Pic: Nick Jager.

Body found in Norwich

A body was discovered at a property on Upper St Giles Street. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

‘Give yourself up’ - Friend’s plea to on-the-run mum who went from respected teacher to drug dealer in just two years

Angela Davey in July 2018. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Missing man found by police

Missing man Martin Porter has been found by police. Pic: Suffolk Constabulary

‘First step’ taken over bringing trams back to the streets of Norwich

Trams in Edinburgh. Could Norwich follow suit? Pic: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Most Read

Man in his 20s dies in crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

#includeImage($article, 225)

Pub closes less than a year after opening

#includeImage($article, 225)

SEE INSIDE: Mansion bought by mystery former Norwich City player who is ‘coming home’

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Give yourself up’ - Friend’s plea to on-the-run mum who went from respected teacher to drug dealer in just two years

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Woman arrested over death of man in Norwich

A body was discovered at a property on Upper St Giles Street. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

Postal delivery people of Suffolk - is your job giving you a bad back?

Low letter boxes have become a point of contention for some postal workers Picture: Paul Hewitt

7 cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from prize bingo to brilliant comedy

Prize Bingo Credit: The Bowling House

Norfolk gets just a dusting of snow - but more could follow

Nick Jager took this picture in Thorpe Hamlet overnight. Pic: Nick Jager.

Open day to discuss objections to major development in West Norfolk.

The Rectory Lane turning off the busy A10. Photo: Google
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists