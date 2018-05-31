Logo

Cottage owned by the same family for almost a century is for sale at auction

PUBLISHED: 13:56 13 July 2020 | UPDATED: 14:00 13 July 2020

Meadowlea is a detached country cottage set in approximately 2.75 acres. Picture: Auction House East Anglia

Meadowlea is a detached country cottage set in approximately 2.75 acres. Picture: Auction House East Anglia

Archant

A detached country cottage set in approximately 2.75 acres will go under the hammer later this month as part of Auction House East Anglia’s online sale.

Meadowlea is a detached country cottage set in approximately 2.75 acres. Picture: Auction House East AngliaMeadowlea is a detached country cottage set in approximately 2.75 acres. Picture: Auction House East Anglia

The property, which is in Scarning near Dereham and priced at a guide of £225,000-£250,000, requires some modernisation throughout. It has been in the same family ownership for almost a century.

The cottage could benefit from an extension or further redevelopment and is well situated in a good-sized plot with river frontage. It offers a wealth of character features and exposed beams and has been recently fitted with a new sewage treatment plant.

Auction House East Anglia describes the property as offering “enormous potential” and it would be perfectly suited for a developer or private individual wanting to create a unique family home.

Currently, accommodation comprises a lounge, sitting room, kitchen, pantry and storage barn on the ground floor, with two double bedrooms and a bathroom upstairs.

Meadowlea is a detached country cottage set in approximately 2.75 acres. Picture: Auction House East AngliaMeadowlea is a detached country cottage set in approximately 2.75 acres. Picture: Auction House East Anglia

Various garages and outbuildings, as well as formal gardens, pasture land and a meadow are also included in the sale, leading down to a tributary of the River Wensum.

The online auction will take place on Wednesday, July 22 at 11am. For more information, please visit the website at www.auctionhouse.co.uk/eastanglia

Meadowlea is a detached country cottage set in approximately 2.75 acres. Picture: Auction House East AngliaMeadowlea is a detached country cottage set in approximately 2.75 acres. Picture: Auction House East Anglia

Meadowlea is a detached country cottage set in approximately 2.75 acres. Picture: Auction House East AngliaMeadowlea is a detached country cottage set in approximately 2.75 acres. Picture: Auction House East Anglia

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Join our local history project and help us digitise old Eastern Daily Press newspapers

Most Read

Doctor struck off after ‘sexually motivated’ misconduct

A Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital doctor has been struck off for misconduct. Picture: Getty Images

Norfolk hospital reports first new coronavirus death in a month

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital, in King's Lynn. Picture: QEH

Three attacked by mob in park

North Wootton Park, on the outskirts of King's Lynn, where the attack took place Picture: Google

The protester once jailed for his beliefs now enjoying life in Norfolk village

Richard Headicar. Picture: Peter Steward

Mum and daughter win right to High Court battle with Norfolk County Council

Flashback: Disabled people, their parents and carers gathered at a public meeting at Norfolk County Council to raise concerns about the changes. Pic: Philip Williams.

Most Read

Doctor struck off after ‘sexually motivated’ misconduct

A Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital doctor has been struck off for misconduct. Picture: Getty Images

Norfolk hospital reports first new coronavirus death in a month

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital, in King's Lynn. Picture: QEH

Three attacked by mob in park

North Wootton Park, on the outskirts of King's Lynn, where the attack took place Picture: Google

The protester once jailed for his beliefs now enjoying life in Norfolk village

Richard Headicar. Picture: Peter Steward

Mum and daughter win right to High Court battle with Norfolk County Council

Flashback: Disabled people, their parents and carers gathered at a public meeting at Norfolk County Council to raise concerns about the changes. Pic: Philip Williams.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Three attacked by mob in park

North Wootton Park, on the outskirts of King's Lynn, where the attack took place Picture: Google

Doctor struck off after ‘sexually motivated’ misconduct

A Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital doctor has been struck off for misconduct. Picture: Getty Images

Confusion for Bertrams staff as assets bought out

The assets of Bertrams Trading have been bought by The Little Company. Picture: Archant

Father battles to clear name after conviction for child molestation in Cambodia

Mark Smith from Gorleston has spoken out about his time in Cambodia where he was jailed. He has been trying to clear his name. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Woman in 80s dies after crash

An 80-year-old woman has died after a crash between two cars on Dereham Road in Wendling. Picture: Maps