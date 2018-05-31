Cottage owned by the same family for almost a century is for sale at auction
PUBLISHED: 13:56 13 July 2020 | UPDATED: 14:00 13 July 2020
Archant
A detached country cottage set in approximately 2.75 acres will go under the hammer later this month as part of Auction House East Anglia’s online sale.
The property, which is in Scarning near Dereham and priced at a guide of £225,000-£250,000, requires some modernisation throughout. It has been in the same family ownership for almost a century.
The cottage could benefit from an extension or further redevelopment and is well situated in a good-sized plot with river frontage. It offers a wealth of character features and exposed beams and has been recently fitted with a new sewage treatment plant.
Auction House East Anglia describes the property as offering “enormous potential” and it would be perfectly suited for a developer or private individual wanting to create a unique family home.
Currently, accommodation comprises a lounge, sitting room, kitchen, pantry and storage barn on the ground floor, with two double bedrooms and a bathroom upstairs.
Various garages and outbuildings, as well as formal gardens, pasture land and a meadow are also included in the sale, leading down to a tributary of the River Wensum.
The online auction will take place on Wednesday, July 22 at 11am. For more information, please visit the website at www.auctionhouse.co.uk/eastanglia
