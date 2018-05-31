Cottage owned by the same family for almost a century is for sale at auction

Meadowlea is a detached country cottage set in approximately 2.75 acres. Picture: Auction House East Anglia Archant

A detached country cottage set in approximately 2.75 acres will go under the hammer later this month as part of Auction House East Anglia’s online sale.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Meadowlea is a detached country cottage set in approximately 2.75 acres. Picture: Auction House East Anglia Meadowlea is a detached country cottage set in approximately 2.75 acres. Picture: Auction House East Anglia

The property, which is in Scarning near Dereham and priced at a guide of £225,000-£250,000, requires some modernisation throughout. It has been in the same family ownership for almost a century.

The cottage could benefit from an extension or further redevelopment and is well situated in a good-sized plot with river frontage. It offers a wealth of character features and exposed beams and has been recently fitted with a new sewage treatment plant.

Auction House East Anglia describes the property as offering “enormous potential” and it would be perfectly suited for a developer or private individual wanting to create a unique family home.

Currently, accommodation comprises a lounge, sitting room, kitchen, pantry and storage barn on the ground floor, with two double bedrooms and a bathroom upstairs.

Meadowlea is a detached country cottage set in approximately 2.75 acres. Picture: Auction House East Anglia Meadowlea is a detached country cottage set in approximately 2.75 acres. Picture: Auction House East Anglia

Various garages and outbuildings, as well as formal gardens, pasture land and a meadow are also included in the sale, leading down to a tributary of the River Wensum.

The online auction will take place on Wednesday, July 22 at 11am. For more information, please visit the website at www.auctionhouse.co.uk/eastanglia

Meadowlea is a detached country cottage set in approximately 2.75 acres. Picture: Auction House East Anglia Meadowlea is a detached country cottage set in approximately 2.75 acres. Picture: Auction House East Anglia

Meadowlea is a detached country cottage set in approximately 2.75 acres. Picture: Auction House East Anglia Meadowlea is a detached country cottage set in approximately 2.75 acres. Picture: Auction House East Anglia

You may also want to watch: