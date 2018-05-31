Logo

Love wildlife? How about buying not one but two idyllic country cottages for £675,000?

PUBLISHED: 15:28 21 February 2020 | UPDATED: 15:33 21 February 2020

Woodland and Meadow Cottages in Guestwick are on the market, together, at a guide price of £675,000. Picture: Savills

Woodland and Meadow Cottages in Guestwick are on the market, together, at a guide price of £675,000. Picture: Savills

Archant

It's rare to find a property in such an idyllic location - rarer, still, to find two.

Woodland and Meadow Cottages in Guestwick are on the market, together, at a guide price of �675,000. Picture: SavillsWoodland and Meadow Cottages in Guestwick are on the market, together, at a guide price of �675,000. Picture: Savills

Woodland and Meadow Cottages in Guestwick are on the market with Savills at a guide price of £675,000 and offer a wealth of opportunity for new owners, as one could be lived in and the other rented out, or both converted into a substantial family home.

Woodland Cottage is the larger of the two and boasts a lovely kitchen, designed by Norfolk-based company Kestrel Kitchens. It has vaulted ceilings and enjoys an east and southerly aspect, with fine views of the gardens and meadow and a carefully-positioned breakfast bar which makes it a sociable, family-orientated space.

There is also a charming sitting room with inglenook fireplace and a dining room which has a woodburner and underfloor heating.

The upstairs landing leads to three bedrooms and a spacious shower room.

Woodland and Meadow Cottages in Guestwick are on the market, together, at a guide price of �675,000. Picture: SavillsWoodland and Meadow Cottages in Guestwick are on the market, together, at a guide price of �675,000. Picture: Savills

Meadow Cottage, which is complete with private garden and parking for the benefit of guests, has a large kitchen/breakfast room and a sitting room with woodburner. Sliding doors lead outside, to a patio within the cottage's own private garden, while two bedrooms and a bathroom can be found on the first floor.

Both properties are well-presented throughout, with plenty of natural light, neutral decoration and many improvements and alterations which most recently includes an overhaul of the roof in 2013.

Woodland Cottage has an immediate garden laid to lawn with well-stocked herbaceous borders and a south-facing patio which is ideal for alfresco entertaining.

A paved path leads through to a wild flower area, which adjoins the stables and outbuildings and a parking area.

Woodland and Meadow Cottages in Guestwick are on the market, together, at a guide price of �675,000. Picture: SavillsWoodland and Meadow Cottages in Guestwick are on the market, together, at a guide price of �675,000. Picture: Savills

Meadow Cottage has the use of its own enclosed garden with two patios for outside dining and a lovely selection of flowerbeds and shrubs.

The surrounding grounds are particularly beautiful, with the meadows, woodland and ponds creating something of a private wildlife haven; it's where barn and tawny owls, badgers, foxes and deer have all been spotted.

For more information about this property, please contact Savills on 01603 229229.

Woodland and Meadow Cottages in Guestwick are on the market, together, at a guide price of �675,000. Picture: SavillsWoodland and Meadow Cottages in Guestwick are on the market, together, at a guide price of �675,000. Picture: Savills

Woodland and Meadow Cottages in Guestwick are on the market, together, at a guide price of �675,000. Picture: SavillsWoodland and Meadow Cottages in Guestwick are on the market, together, at a guide price of �675,000. Picture: Savills

Woodland and Meadow Cottages in Guestwick are on the market, together, at a guide price of �675,000. Picture: SavillsWoodland and Meadow Cottages in Guestwick are on the market, together, at a guide price of �675,000. Picture: Savills

Woodland and Meadow Cottages in Guestwick are on the market, together, at a guide price of �675,000. Picture: SavillsWoodland and Meadow Cottages in Guestwick are on the market, together, at a guide price of �675,000. Picture: Savills

Most Read

Body of missing woman found in river

Clare Kerrison, 48, from The Street in Old Costessey, who has been reported missing. Picture: Norfolk Police

‘Something needs to be done’ - will new scheme solve town’s parking problem?

David Reger, owner of Nuts 'n' Bolts in Attleborough, has given his take on the proposed changes at Queen's Square Car Park. Picture: Thomas Chapman

Man stabbed during fight involving number of men near Norwich

Police were called to an incident in the Cavell Road area of Lakenham. Photo: Peter Walsh

Sold for just £1: Lucky buyer snaps up property

A room which is situated between two business in Wisbech was sold for �1 by autioneer Simon Arnes, from William H Brown. Picture: Archant/William H Brown

Caroline Flack’s family releases powerful message she wrote days before she died

Caroline Flack's family has released a powerful message the Norfolk TV presenter wrote days before she died. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Matt Crossick.

Most Read

Caroline Flack’s family releases powerful message she wrote days before she died

Caroline Flack's family has released a powerful message the Norfolk TV presenter wrote days before she died. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Matt Crossick.

Concerns growing over missing woman

Clare Kerrison, 48, from The Street in Old Costessey, who has been reported missing. Picture: Norfolk Police

Two Norwich chefs plan to take over historic pub

Micawber's and the chefs; Andy Rudd and Roger Hickman, who plan to take it over. Pic: Archant/Newman Associates.

Police and paramedics tried to save Caroline Flack’s life, inquest hears

The inquest has opened into the death of Caroline Flack. Photo: Ian West/PA Wire

‘We’d bring back tadpoles in jam jars’ - Caroline Flack’s fond memories of growing up in Norfolk

Caroline Flack at her book signing in Norwich in 2015. Picture: Denise Bradley

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Body of missing woman found in river

Clare Kerrison, 48, from The Street in Old Costessey, who has been reported missing. Picture: Norfolk Police

BUENDIA: Farke lays down challenge to City ace

Norwich City midfielder Emi Buendia has had to settle for cameos since his quad injury Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Pedestrian hit by motorbike on walking path

Police appealing for witnesses, after a pedestrian was hit by a motocross bike. Image: Norfolk police

Wolves v Norwich City - Press Conference RECAP: Injured Byram ruled out for the season

Sam Byram suffered a hamstring injury in Norwich City's 1-0 Premier League deeat against Liverpool Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Tributes to ‘kind, loving man’ who died in A47 crash

Kyran Binns, who died after his van collided with a lorry on the A47 at Scarning Picture: Supplied by the Binns Family
Drive 24