Love wildlife? How about buying not one but two idyllic country cottages for £675,000?

Woodland and Meadow Cottages in Guestwick are on the market, together, at a guide price of £675,000. Picture: Savills Archant

It's rare to find a property in such an idyllic location - rarer, still, to find two.

Woodland and Meadow Cottages in Guestwick are on the market with Savills at a guide price of £675,000 and offer a wealth of opportunity for new owners, as one could be lived in and the other rented out, or both converted into a substantial family home.

Woodland Cottage is the larger of the two and boasts a lovely kitchen, designed by Norfolk-based company Kestrel Kitchens. It has vaulted ceilings and enjoys an east and southerly aspect, with fine views of the gardens and meadow and a carefully-positioned breakfast bar which makes it a sociable, family-orientated space.

There is also a charming sitting room with inglenook fireplace and a dining room which has a woodburner and underfloor heating.

The upstairs landing leads to three bedrooms and a spacious shower room.

Meadow Cottage, which is complete with private garden and parking for the benefit of guests, has a large kitchen/breakfast room and a sitting room with woodburner. Sliding doors lead outside, to a patio within the cottage's own private garden, while two bedrooms and a bathroom can be found on the first floor.

Both properties are well-presented throughout, with plenty of natural light, neutral decoration and many improvements and alterations which most recently includes an overhaul of the roof in 2013.

Woodland Cottage has an immediate garden laid to lawn with well-stocked herbaceous borders and a south-facing patio which is ideal for alfresco entertaining.

A paved path leads through to a wild flower area, which adjoins the stables and outbuildings and a parking area.

Meadow Cottage has the use of its own enclosed garden with two patios for outside dining and a lovely selection of flowerbeds and shrubs.

The surrounding grounds are particularly beautiful, with the meadows, woodland and ponds creating something of a private wildlife haven; it's where barn and tawny owls, badgers, foxes and deer have all been spotted.

For more information about this property, please contact Savills on 01603 229229.

