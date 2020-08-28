Flint barn in unspoilt Norfolk countryside offers rare development opportunity for £550,000

A traditional barn at West Raynham Road, South Raynham, is on the market at a guide price of £550,000 with full planning consent to convert it into a six bedroom home.

A rare opportunity to create an impressive family home in unspoilt Norfolk countryside has become available in South Raynham near Fakenham.

A traditional barn at West Raynham Road, South Raynham, is on the market at a guide price of £550,000 with full planning consent to convert it into a six bedroom home.

Priced at a guide price of £550,000, Manor Farm Barn is surrounded by three and a half acres and has full planning consent to convert it, a traditional brick and flint barn, into a six bedroom home with separate studio.

Once complete, the new Norfolk barn conversion would extend to approximately 5,500 sq ft of living space and include a large open-plan living area with kitchen space and a pair of floor-to-ceiling windows which would create an impressive and light focal point.

Selling agents Savills say that the accommodation has been thoughtfully arranged and includes a utility room adjacent to the main living space and a separate ground-floor bedroom wing, comprising two en suite bedrooms, a further bedroom and a family bathroom.

There is also a study and plant room on the ground floor as well as a number of large bays which could be used in a variety of ways.



The first floor is described as being similarly impressive, with two large en suite bedrooms linked by a galleried landing.

There is also planning permission to convert a traditional outbuilding, to the north-west of the property, into a separate one-bedroom studio with en suite bathroom.

Until the late 1970s, the original barn was nearly double its current footprint and therefore offers even further scope for development should new owners require it and further planning permissions are sought.



The grounds surrounding the property are largely a blank canvas for landscaping and, in particular, the west-facing, partly walled, courtyard garden could become a spectacular focal point.

The land is bordered by attractive fencing on three sides, with a stream marking the southern boundary. The surrounding farmland and river are both a haven for wildlife.

For more information, contact Savills on 01603 229256.



PROPERTY FACTS

Manor Farm Barn, South Raynham

Guide price: £550,000

Savills, 01603 229256. www.savills.com

