See inside this 18th century farmhouse transformed into a beautiful new home

A five-bedroom farmhouse in Ludham has come on the market for offers in the region of £600,000.

This barn conversion in Ludham on the Norfolk Broads really does have the ‘wow’ factor.

A five-bedroom farmhouse in Ludham has come on the market for offers in the region of £600,000.

The property bursts with charm and character and has been beautifully renovated by its current owners. Dating back to the 18th century, the barn was originally used for producing malt – something Norfolk was renowned for for centuries – and is where it gets its name, the Malthouse Farmhouse.

It’s now on the market with Minors & Brady for offers in the region of £600,000 and is just a 10 minute walk from Ludham village.

Inside, accommodation is arranged over two floors with four upstairs bedrooms and lots of sociable living space.

Highlights include a bright and airy reception room with stripped wood flooring plus a feature fireplace and double-glazed French doors. There is also a dining room, lounge, ground-floor shower room and a fantastic kitchen with stone flooring, space for a double range cooker and traditional timber beams. The kitchen also includes a feature fireplace with a traditional bread oven.

Upstairs you will also find a large studio – although this could become a fifth bedroom, if required, featuring a beautiful vaulted ceiling with timber beams and an exposed brick wall.

The property is situated in an extremely private plot and benefits from far-reaching farmland views. There are areas of lawn at both the front and rear and a patio area perfect for al fresco dining. There is also a double garage.

For more information about Malthouse Farmhouse, please contact Minors & Brady on 01603 950174.

