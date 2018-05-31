Logo

See inside this 18th century farmhouse transformed into a beautiful new home

PUBLISHED: 17:01 10 July 2020 | UPDATED: 17:07 10 July 2020

A five-bedroom farmhouse in Ludham has come on the market for offers in the region of £600,000. Picture: Minors & Brady

This barn conversion in Ludham on the Norfolk Broads really does have the ‘wow’ factor.

The property bursts with charm and character and has been beautifully renovated by its current owners. Dating back to the 18th century, the barn was originally used for producing malt – something Norfolk was renowned for for centuries – and is where it gets its name, the Malthouse Farmhouse.

It’s now on the market with Minors & Brady for offers in the region of £600,000 and is just a 10 minute walk from Ludham village.

Inside, accommodation is arranged over two floors with four upstairs bedrooms and lots of sociable living space.

Highlights include a bright and airy reception room with stripped wood flooring plus a feature fireplace and double-glazed French doors. There is also a dining room, lounge, ground-floor shower room and a fantastic kitchen with stone flooring, space for a double range cooker and traditional timber beams. The kitchen also includes a feature fireplace with a traditional bread oven.

Upstairs you will also find a large studio – although this could become a fifth bedroom, if required, featuring a beautiful vaulted ceiling with timber beams and an exposed brick wall.

The property is situated in an extremely private plot and benefits from far-reaching farmland views. There are areas of lawn at both the front and rear and a patio area perfect for al fresco dining. There is also a double garage.

For more information about Malthouse Farmhouse, please contact Minors & Brady on 01603 950174.

