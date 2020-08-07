Logo

See inside this penthouse apartment with panoramic views of Norwich city centre for sale for £675,000

PUBLISHED: 14:32 07 August 2020 | UPDATED: 14:32 07 August 2020

This four-bedroom apartment at Leicester House in Norwich is on the market at a guide price of £675,000. Picture: Savills

This four-bedroom apartment at Leicester House in Norwich is on the market at a guide price of £675,000. Picture: Savills

A rare designer apartment with two roof terraces has come up for sale in the centre of Norwich at a guide price of £675,000.

This four-bedroom apartment at Leicester House in Norwich is on the market at a guide price of £675,000. Picture: Savills

The apartment at Leicester House, Thomas Wyatt Way, has recently been renovated with the help of interior designer Jane Richards, and now offers bright and spacious living accommodation just a few minutes’ walk from the centre of the city.

Priced at £675,000, the apartment enjoys panoramic views over the centre of Norwich, as well as access to two private roof terraces and a communal garden.

“The views from this penthouse apartment are incredible,” says property agent Polly Hughes. “It’s rare to find an apartment with so much outside space.”

All rooms at the apartment lead off from a spacious hallway and include an open-plan living/dining room, with doors out to the south-facing roof terrace, and a separate kitchen.

This four-bedroom apartment at Leicester House in Norwich is on the market at a guide price of £675,000. Picture: Savills

The master bedroom includes access to an en suite shower room, as well as a north-facing roof terrace. The second bedroom also has its own en suite bathroom.

There are also two further bedrooms and a cloakroom.

The building is accessed through a secure entry system, with a lift, one allocated undercroft parking space and communal gardens.

This four-bedroom apartment at Leicester House in Norwich is on the market at a guide price of £675,000. Picture: Savills

For more information, please contact Savills on 01603 229229.

PROPERTY FACTS

Leicester House, Thomas Wyatt Way, Norwich

This four-bedroom apartment at Leicester House in Norwich is on the market at a guide price of £675,000. Picture: SavillsThis four-bedroom apartment at Leicester House in Norwich is on the market at a guide price of £675,000. Picture: Savills

Guide price: £675,000

Savills, 01603 229229, www.savills.com

This four-bedroom apartment at Leicester House in Norwich is on the market at a guide price of £675,000. Picture: SavillsThis four-bedroom apartment at Leicester House in Norwich is on the market at a guide price of £675,000. Picture: Savills

This four-bedroom apartment at Leicester House in Norwich is on the market at a guide price of £675,000. Picture: SavillsThis four-bedroom apartment at Leicester House in Norwich is on the market at a guide price of £675,000. Picture: Savills

This four-bedroom apartment at Leicester House in Norwich is on the market at a guide price of £675,000. Picture: SavillsThis four-bedroom apartment at Leicester House in Norwich is on the market at a guide price of £675,000. Picture: Savills

This four-bedroom apartment at Leicester House in Norwich is on the market at a guide price of £675,000. Picture: SavillsThis four-bedroom apartment at Leicester House in Norwich is on the market at a guide price of £675,000. Picture: Savills

This four-bedroom apartment at Leicester House in Norwich is on the market at a guide price of £675,000. Picture: SavillsThis four-bedroom apartment at Leicester House in Norwich is on the market at a guide price of £675,000. Picture: Savills

This four-bedroom apartment at Leicester House in Norwich is on the market at a guide price of £675,000. Picture: SavillsThis four-bedroom apartment at Leicester House in Norwich is on the market at a guide price of £675,000. Picture: Savills

