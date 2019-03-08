Logo
See inside this luxury £2.2m home with its own cottage and swimming pool

PUBLISHED: 17:09 14 November 2019 | UPDATED: 17:09 14 November 2019

Mill House, Heacham, a substantial seven-bedroom property set over three acres of secluded, mature grounds. Picture: Sowerbys

This eight-bedroom home in Heacham comes with its own separate cottage and indoor pool and could be yours for a cool £2.2 million.

The first thing you see when you enter the hall of this substantial, seven-bedroom property in Heacham, north Norfolk, is its grand central staircase and large galleried landing, but there's plenty to see downstairs too, including an ultra contemporary kitchen, bespoke orangery, wine store and family games room offering stunning views towards the garden and river beyond.

Upstairs, the master bedroom comes with its own dressing room, en-suite bathroom, balcony doors, cast iron fireplace and stunning feature cornices, and the six other bedrooms include a family guest suite with an adjoining sitting room.

Another real attraction is the three acres of beautiful, well-maintained grounds which surround the property, including two beautiful bridges, a river, and areas of woodland.

The swimming area has a full height vaulted ceiling, exposed roof trusses, columns and triple-aspect windows as well as a shower/changing block and is fully equipped with a retractable screen and hi-fi system, making it an extremely relaxing space to spend time in.

In addition to the main house there is also a beautiful two-bedroom cottage, completely self-contained, which has a spacious living/dining area and its own AGA.

For more information about this property, contact Sowerbys on 01328 730340.

