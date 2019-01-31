Logo

Bungalow to be demolished ahead of 69 home development near Norwich

31 January, 2019 - 12:07
Lovell Partnerships is seeking permission to build the new properties at Manor Road in Newton St Faith, north of Norwich Airport. Photo: Google

Lovell Partnerships is seeking permission to build the new properties at Manor Road in Newton St Faith, north of Norwich Airport. Photo: Google

A bungalow will have to be demolished to make way for 69 new homes in a village near Norwich.

Lovell Partnerships is seeking permission to build the new properties at Manor Road in Newton St Faith, north of Norwich Airport.

The proposals will see a bungalow demolished to provide new access to the cul-de-sac, which stretches out to fields behind the property.

Developers are proposing to create 62 “open market dwellings” and seven affordable properties.

Plans submitted to Broadland District Council show the new homes will be a mix of bungalows and two-storey homes.

The plans state: “The site has been designed to offer a low impact frontage that is in keeping with the local area, consisting of single storey and smaller two storeys dwellings, with the rear of the site offering a greater range of two storey dwellings to minimise impact on existing and new properties.”

