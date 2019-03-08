Logo

Location, location, location: new homes in a popular market town will offer owners the chance to enjoy Norfolk at its best

PUBLISHED: 09:39 05 August 2019

A development of stylish new homes with the beautiful Norfolk countryside on its doorstep is due to launch on Saturday 10th August through William H Brown’s Fakenham branch. Photos from a previous development at St Marys View, Gislingham. Picture: William H Brown

A development of stylish new homes with the beautiful Norfolk countryside on its doorstep is due to launch on Saturday 10th August through William H Brown's Fakenham branch. Photos from a previous development at St Marys View, Gislingham. Picture: William H Brown

Archant

A development of stylish new homes with the beautiful Norfolk countryside on its doorstep is due to launch on Saturday, August 10 through William H Brown's Fakenham branch.

A development of stylish new homes with the beautiful Norfolk countryside on its doorstep is due to launch on Saturday 10th August through William H Brown’s Fakenham branch. Photos from a previous development at St Marys View, Gislingham. Picture: William H BrownA development of stylish new homes with the beautiful Norfolk countryside on its doorstep is due to launch on Saturday 10th August through William H Brown’s Fakenham branch. Photos from a previous development at St Marys View, Gislingham. Picture: William H Brown

Wensum Grange is a collection of two, three and four-bedroom homes built to an exceptionally high standard by Lovell Homes.

The development is situated in the historic town of Fakenham but benefits from being a stone's throw away from the stunning Norfolk countryside and coast.

At the launch from the sales and marketing suite on Rudham Stile Lane, potential buyers will have the opportunity to find out more about the development and reserve their brand new home.

William H Brown branch manager for Fakenham, Marcus De Souza, says: "Whether you are a first-time buyer or a current homeowner looking for your new forever home, Wensum Grange has the potential to match your needs.

A development of stylish new homes with the beautiful Norfolk countryside on its doorstep is due to launch on Saturday 10th August through William H Brown’s Fakenham branch. Photos from a previous development at St Marys View, Gislingham. Picture: William H BrownA development of stylish new homes with the beautiful Norfolk countryside on its doorstep is due to launch on Saturday 10th August through William H Brown’s Fakenham branch. Photos from a previous development at St Marys View, Gislingham. Picture: William H Brown

"These beautiful homes will offer their new owners market town living while allowing them to enjoy all that north Norfolk has to offer."

Potential buyers at Wensum Grange have the option to utilise the Government-backed Help to Buy scheme, which provides greater assistance to first-time buyers and existing homeowners to get on to or move up the property ladder.

Find out more, or register your interest, by contacting William H Brown's Fakenham branch on 01328 864922 or by emailing Fakenham@williamhbrown.co.uk.

A development of stylish new homes with the beautiful Norfolk countryside on its doorstep is due to launch on Saturday 10th August through William H Brown’s Fakenham branch. Photos from a previous development at St Marys View, Gislingham. Picture: William H BrownA development of stylish new homes with the beautiful Norfolk countryside on its doorstep is due to launch on Saturday 10th August through William H Brown’s Fakenham branch. Photos from a previous development at St Marys View, Gislingham. Picture: William H Brown

A development of stylish new homes with the beautiful Norfolk countryside on its doorstep is due to launch on Saturday 10th August through William H Brown’s Fakenham branch. Photos from a previous development at St Marys View, Gislingham. Picture: William H BrownA development of stylish new homes with the beautiful Norfolk countryside on its doorstep is due to launch on Saturday 10th August through William H Brown’s Fakenham branch. Photos from a previous development at St Marys View, Gislingham. Picture: William H Brown

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Norwich Airport holiday provider goes bust – cancelling 19,000 future bookings

Super Break has cancelled trips from Norwich Airport to Iceland. Picture: impossiAble

Seal put down after dog attack on north Norfolk beach

A file photo of a seal at Horsey. Seal and Shore Watch UK said it received calls of a seal being attacked by a dog on the beach. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Norwich City transfer rumours: Canaries track Sevilla duo

Norwich City's top brass have been linked to Sevilla duo Joris Gnagnon and Ibrahim Amadou Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘Keep dogs and children away’: more than 1,000 dead fish rotting in river

1,000 dead fish are being left to rot away in the Kessingland sluice. Photo: Jean Difford

‘Under siege’ farmers dig ditches to keep criminals out as cost of rural crime doubles

Norfolk Police are cracking down on hare coursing. Pictured are Special Sgt Tom Render and (L) Sgt Danny Leach. Picture: Ian Burt

Most Read

Norwich Airport holiday provider goes bust – cancelling 19,000 future bookings

Super Break has cancelled trips from Norwich Airport to Iceland. Picture: impossiAble

Seal put down after dog attack on north Norfolk beach

A file photo of a seal at Horsey. Seal and Shore Watch UK said it received calls of a seal being attacked by a dog on the beach. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Norwich City transfer rumours: Canaries track Sevilla duo

Norwich City's top brass have been linked to Sevilla duo Joris Gnagnon and Ibrahim Amadou Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘Keep dogs and children away’: more than 1,000 dead fish rotting in river

1,000 dead fish are being left to rot away in the Kessingland sluice. Photo: Jean Difford

‘Under siege’ farmers dig ditches to keep criminals out as cost of rural crime doubles

Norfolk Police are cracking down on hare coursing. Pictured are Special Sgt Tom Render and (L) Sgt Danny Leach. Picture: Ian Burt

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norwich Airport holiday provider goes bust – cancelling 19,000 future bookings

Super Break has cancelled trips from Norwich Airport to Iceland. Picture: impossiAble

Revealed: Future plans for former Mercy nightclub

Mercy nightclub in the Norwich. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

Did you hear the mystery loud bangs in north Norfolk?

As series of loud bangs have shaken up residents in towns across north Norfolk, but questions linger over the source of the noise. Picture: James Bass

Man charged with murder of his wife is to have second psychiatric report

Michael and Frances Hubbard. Picture: East Anglia News Service

Former home of American diner snapped up following strong interest

Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists