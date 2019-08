Location, location, location: new homes in a popular market town will offer owners the chance to enjoy Norfolk at its best

A development of stylish new homes with the beautiful Norfolk countryside on its doorstep is due to launch on Saturday 10th August through William H Brown's Fakenham branch.

A development of stylish new homes with the beautiful Norfolk countryside on its doorstep is due to launch on Saturday, August 10 through William H Brown's Fakenham branch.

A development of stylish new homes with the beautiful Norfolk countryside on its doorstep is due to launch on Saturday 10th August through William H Brown's Fakenham branch. Photos from a previous development at St Marys View, Gislingham. Picture: William H Brown

Wensum Grange is a collection of two, three and four-bedroom homes built to an exceptionally high standard by Lovell Homes.

The development is situated in the historic town of Fakenham but benefits from being a stone's throw away from the stunning Norfolk countryside and coast.

At the launch from the sales and marketing suite on Rudham Stile Lane, potential buyers will have the opportunity to find out more about the development and reserve their brand new home.

William H Brown branch manager for Fakenham, Marcus De Souza, says: "Whether you are a first-time buyer or a current homeowner looking for your new forever home, Wensum Grange has the potential to match your needs.

Photos from a previous development at St Marys View, Gislingham. Picture: William H Brown

"These beautiful homes will offer their new owners market town living while allowing them to enjoy all that north Norfolk has to offer."

Potential buyers at Wensum Grange have the option to utilise the Government-backed Help to Buy scheme, which provides greater assistance to first-time buyers and existing homeowners to get on to or move up the property ladder.

Find out more, or register your interest, by contacting William H Brown's Fakenham branch on 01328 864922 or by emailing Fakenham@williamhbrown.co.uk.

Photos from a previous development at St Marys View, Gislingham. Picture: William H Brown

Photos from a previous development at St Marys View, Gislingham. Picture: William H Brown

