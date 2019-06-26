Look inside: Grade II listed house on the street Netflix filmed Jingle Jangle

A grade II listed 16th Century house on Elm Hill is on the market. Photo: Jackson-Stops Jackson-Stops

Christmas has come early for house hunters who want to live on the Norwich street that stars in a forthcoming Netflix film.

Festive film Jingle Jangle was filmed on Elm Hill over spring and is due to be uploaded to Netflix Christmas 2020.

The movie, directed by John Legend and featuring Forest Whitaker, saw the Norwich location transformed into a bustling hub of Victorian trade - and the odd snowball fight.

While the set and extras are long gone you could move into the starring street in time to see it on the silver screen.

The 16th Century grade II listed house, which is on the market with Jackson-Stops, has four bedrooms and a number of other characterful rooms including an entrance hall, dining room and morning room spread over four floors.

The house was off the market for 25 years until it was first put up for sale again in 2018, it is currently listed for £795,000.

Its Rightmove listing states: "The vendor had lovingly restored the house, faithfully respecting its history and enhancing the period features to create a most superb city residence with exceptional character.

"The home would again now benefit from some sensitive updating."

You can get in touch with Jackson-Stops on 01603 950078.

Jingle Jangle wasn't the first time Elm Hill has been chosen as a filming location, as 2007 film Stardust, starring Michelle Pfeiffer, was shot at the Britons Arms and The Games Room was also used in the Ratcatcher Monty Python episode.

