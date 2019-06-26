Logo

Look inside: Grade II listed house on the street Netflix filmed Jingle Jangle

26 June, 2019 - 16:00
A grade II listed 16th Century house on Elm Hill is on the market. Photo: Jackson-Stops

A grade II listed 16th Century house on Elm Hill is on the market. Photo: Jackson-Stops

Jackson-Stops

Christmas has come early for house hunters who want to live on the Norwich street that stars in a forthcoming Netflix film.

A grade II listed 16th Century house on Elm Hill is on the market. Photo: Jackson-StopsA grade II listed 16th Century house on Elm Hill is on the market. Photo: Jackson-Stops

Festive film Jingle Jangle was filmed on Elm Hill over spring and is due to be uploaded to Netflix Christmas 2020.

The movie, directed by John Legend and featuring Forest Whitaker, saw the Norwich location transformed into a bustling hub of Victorian trade - and the odd snowball fight.

READ MORE: All the pictures as Jingle Jangle filming comes to Norwich

While the set and extras are long gone you could move into the starring street in time to see it on the silver screen.

A grade II listed 16th Century house on Elm Hill is on the market. Photo: Jackson-StopsA grade II listed 16th Century house on Elm Hill is on the market. Photo: Jackson-Stops

The 16th Century grade II listed house, which is on the market with Jackson-Stops, has four bedrooms and a number of other characterful rooms including an entrance hall, dining room and morning room spread over four floors.

The house was off the market for 25 years until it was first put up for sale again in 2018, it is currently listed for £795,000.

Its Rightmove listing states: "The vendor had lovingly restored the house, faithfully respecting its history and enhancing the period features to create a most superb city residence with exceptional character.

"The home would again now benefit from some sensitive updating."

A grade II listed 16th Century house on Elm Hill is on the market. Photo: Jackson-StopsA grade II listed 16th Century house on Elm Hill is on the market. Photo: Jackson-Stops

READ MORE: Why this historic Norwich street is covered in snow

You can get in touch with Jackson-Stops on 01603 950078.

Jingle Jangle wasn't the first time Elm Hill has been chosen as a filming location, as 2007 film Stardust, starring Michelle Pfeiffer, was shot at the Britons Arms and The Games Room was also used in the Ratcatcher Monty Python episode.

A grade II listed 16th Century house on Elm Hill is on the market. Photo: Jackson-StopsA grade II listed 16th Century house on Elm Hill is on the market. Photo: Jackson-Stops

A grade II listed 16th Century house on Elm Hill is on the market. Photo: Jackson-StopsA grade II listed 16th Century house on Elm Hill is on the market. Photo: Jackson-Stops

A grade II listed 16th Century house on Elm Hill is on the market. Photo: Jackson-StopsA grade II listed 16th Century house on Elm Hill is on the market. Photo: Jackson-Stops

A grade II listed 16th Century house on Elm Hill is on the market. Photo: Jackson-StopsA grade II listed 16th Century house on Elm Hill is on the market. Photo: Jackson-Stops

A grade II listed 16th Century house on Elm Hill is on the market. Photo: Jackson-StopsA grade II listed 16th Century house on Elm Hill is on the market. Photo: Jackson-Stops

A grade II listed 16th Century house on Elm Hill is on the market. Photo: Jackson-StopsA grade II listed 16th Century house on Elm Hill is on the market. Photo: Jackson-Stops

A grade II listed 16th Century house on Elm Hill is on the market. Photo: Jackson-StopsA grade II listed 16th Century house on Elm Hill is on the market. Photo: Jackson-Stops

A grade II listed 16th Century house on Elm Hill is on the market. Photo: Jackson-StopsA grade II listed 16th Century house on Elm Hill is on the market. Photo: Jackson-Stops

A grade II listed 16th Century house on Elm Hill is on the market. Photo: Jackson-StopsA grade II listed 16th Century house on Elm Hill is on the market. Photo: Jackson-Stops

Most Read

Construction firm collapses leaving 48 jobless and Norfolk suppliers unpaid

Gill Building had nearly 50 staff. Picture: Gill Building

Council could force church to tear down new £920,000 hall funded by congregation

Pastor Edmond Tsui outside the Bowthorpe Road Methodist Church. Photo: Luke Powell

‘Remorseful’ puppy farmer makes boastful Facebook post hours after being spared jail

Zoe Rushmer posted this selfie to Facebook hours after avoiding jail for her role in the puppy farm in Thurlton, south Norfolk. Photo: Zoe Rushmer/Facebook/RSPCA

Norfolk restaurant launches Slimming World-friendly takeaway service

Jules and daughter Chelsea Crook with Slimming World-friendly pulled beef. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Headline act cancels Latitude performance

Music fans enjoying Latitude 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

Most Read

Norfolk restaurant launches Slimming World-friendly takeaway service

Jules and daughter Chelsea Crook with Slimming World-friendly pulled beef. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Headline act cancels Latitude performance

Music fans enjoying Latitude 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

Dozens of Norfolk roads set to close as major cycling event arrives

The Great British Cycling Festival includes plenty of events for all to join Photo submitted

Schoolgirl who was abducted while on holiday at Center Parcs was sexually assaulted by man, 25

Grant McShane who has been jailed for six years after abducting a schoolgirl at the gates of Center Parcs

Car crashes into bungalow

Police were called to a crash in Pilgrims Way in Bungay. Pic: Suffolk Constabulary.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Remorseful’ puppy farmer makes boastful Facebook post hours after being spared jail

Zoe Rushmer posted this selfie to Facebook hours after avoiding jail for her role in the puppy farm in Thurlton, south Norfolk. Photo: Zoe Rushmer/Facebook/RSPCA

Construction firm collapses leaving 48 jobless and Norfolk suppliers unpaid

Gill Building had nearly 50 staff. Picture: Gill Building

Road closed after crash between motorcycle and van

Emergency services were called to a crash at Felthorpe, at the Reepham Road/Fir Covert Road junction. Pic: Google Street View.

Council could force church to tear down new £920,000 hall funded by congregation

Pastor Edmond Tsui outside the Bowthorpe Road Methodist Church. Photo: Luke Powell

Look inside: Grade II listed house on the street Netflix filmed Jingle Jangle

A grade II listed 16th Century house on Elm Hill is on the market. Photo: Jackson-Stops
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists