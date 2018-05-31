Logo
Ad Feature

Ask a solicitor: can I do probate by myself?

PUBLISHED: 15:58 10 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:58 10 July 2020

As an executor dealing with the estate, you could be personally liable for debts which are left unpaid, says Sarah Fiddy. Picture: Getty Images

As an executor dealing with the estate, you could be personally liable for debts which are left unpaid, says Sarah Fiddy. Picture: Getty Images

Archant

Sarah Fiddy from Spire Solicitors talks us through the probate process and highlights some of the pitfalls that can arise.

Valuing an estate can be very time-consuming and occasionally assets and/or debts can be missed. Picture: Getty ImagesValuing an estate can be very time-consuming and occasionally assets and/or debts can be missed. Picture: Getty Images

Probate is the legal process for dealing with the estate of someone who has died. Before the next of kin or executor named in the will can claim, transfer, sell or distribute any of the deceased’s assets they may have to apply for probate.

For some people, it can be tempting to cut costs and try to complete the probate process without the help of a solicitor. Many people assume that the process is straightforward – and while in some cases it can be, more often than not it can end up being very complicated.

There are several pitfalls and problems that can arise at any point and, if you are not aware of what to look for, mistakes can be made. People end up seeking legal advice to rectify errors or issues and in many cases this can cost more overall. Some risks to consider are:

Validity and fraud

Sometimes a will is not correctly executed which may mean it is not valid and an estate should instead be dealt with under the intestacy provisions.

Occasionally there are also cases where relatives have been pressured into making wills in a certain way and it can be difficult to deal with these issues alone.

You may be personally liable

The task of administering an estate is unpaid and can take many months to complete, however your liability does not end once an estate has been finalised.

As an executor dealing with the estate, you could be personally liable for debts that are left unpaid. If you haven’t dealt with all debts before distributing an estate, you may have to pay out of your own pocket if there isn’t enough to cover all  of the debts.

Valuing the estate

As an executor, you must collect all the information regarding the assets and liabilities in the estate. This can be very time-consuming and occasionally assets and/or debts can be missed.

Values of gifts previously made by the deceased must also be taken into consideration and be factored in when calculating any tax on the estate.

Tax calculations

Depending on the value of the estate an Inheritance Tax return may be required. A solicitor would be able to guide you as to any tax reliefs and exemptions that may be available to the estate and help to reduce the tax payable.

Using a solicitor who is experienced in this area can alleviate some of the stress and concerns throughout the process.

If you would like to discuss any points in this article further, please contact Spire Solicitors LLP on 01603 677077 for all your legal needs.

This column is sponsored by Spire Solicitors.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

NHS Spitfire to fly over Norfolk today – here’s when you can see it

A Spitfire carring the message 'Thank U NHS' will travel across the Norfolk skies on Friday afternoon. Picture: George Lewis Romain

Construction firm makes quarter of its staff redundant

Richard Bateman (inset) said he had to make the

Famous holiday resort to reopen with 50 new restaurant suites

John Potter from Potters Resort, Hopton. The resort is having to reinvent itself as it turns 100 years old. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

‘We’ve already got rid of Sky and BT’: popular pub fights to survive

Sisters and business owners Simone Hopwood and Leona Gard at Welly's Smokehouse in Cromer, part of the Wellington freehouse on Garden Street. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Coronavirus infection rate falls again in Norfolk

The coronavirus infection rate in Norfolk fell last week. Pictured is Norwich Market with new guidelines in place. Photo: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Most Read

WATCH: The moment car and scaffolding lorry collide on NDR roundabout

A crash between a scafolding lorry and a black car on the North Walsham Roundabout on the NDR. Picture: Nathan Stearman

Woman lured from car and attacked by two men

A woman was attacked after being lured out of a car at Saddlebow, near King's Lynn Photo: Streetview

NHS Spitfire to fly over Norfolk today – here’s when you can see it

A Spitfire carring the message 'Thank U NHS' will travel across the Norfolk skies on Friday afternoon. Picture: George Lewis Romain

Estate with 5,000 residents to get its first shop - after 14 years

Costessey Town Council Queen's Hill representatives Jacqui Knights and John Flowerdew in front of the plot of land off Fireldfare Way on Costessey's Queen's HIll estate where a new food store will be built. Picture: Sophie Wyllie

New pictures show cruise ship laid up off east coast with no guests on board

Joining the tankers moored off Pakefield and Kessingland is cruise liner Cunard Queen Victoria. Picture: Mike Page

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘I wouldn’t pay too much attention to that’ - Farke maps out City transfer strategy

Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke does not expect a mass turnover of players at the Championship-bound club Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

PRESSER LIVE: Norwich City v West Ham - Cantwell winning fitness battle

Todd Cantwell missed out against Watford with a hamstring issue Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Coronavirus infection rate falls again in Norfolk

The coronavirus infection rate in Norfolk fell last week. Pictured is Norwich Market with new guidelines in place. Photo: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Radio hosts’ jobs under threat as stations centralised

Presenters at Radio Norwich (Pictured: Offices in Norwich's Yarmouth Road) are under consultation. Picture: Google Maps

Developer bids to slash the number of affordable homes on 216-house estate

A concept drawing of the 'central square' on the Treetops development, to be built on either side of Swanton Road in Dereham's north-east. Image: Planning and Access Statement/Node