Logo

Aristocrat puts manor house home up for sale for £1.1m

PUBLISHED: 10:51 20 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:46 20 October 2019

The Grange, Erpingham, for sale for £1.1m. Inset: Owners Lady Denise Butler and Caisey Harlingten. Pic: submitted

The Grange, Erpingham, for sale for £1.1m. Inset: Owners Lady Denise Butler and Caisey Harlingten. Pic: submitted

Norfolk interior designer Lady Denise Butler has put her six bedroom manor house The Grange up for sale after renovating it and renting it out on Airbnb.

Lady Denise Butler and husband Caisey Harlingten. Pic: submittedLady Denise Butler and husband Caisey Harlingten. Pic: submitted

Back in July, Lady Denise, married to Canadian property investor Caisey Harlingten, told this newspaper about the renovation of the house, tucked away completely from view in north Norfolk. Nestled in its own private estate between Aylsham and Cromer, The Grange, built in 1902, has been a labour of love with Lady Denise transforming it inside and out. She at first marketed the home on Airbnb as a high-end rental but said: "I've now decided to sell it."

The couple bought The Grange back in 2006 and started extensive work in the grounds, tidying up a 100-year-old orchard before tackling the interiors.

MORE: Is this beautiful house to rent one of Norfolk's best kept secrets?

The Grange, Erpingham. Pic: contributedThe Grange, Erpingham. Pic: contributed

The house was originally built for the Ives family, wealthy farmers, and is believed to have had only one other owner since Lady Denise.

It has an impressive Arts and Crafts style staircase which goes up two floors, a back set of 'servant's stairs' and many beautiful stained glass panels. Most of the reception rooms have working fireplaces and there are two sitting rooms, a snug and a large contemporary open plan kitchen which leads into the garden room where you can dine, although there are two formal dining rooms as well.

The Grange, Erpingham. Pic: contributedThe Grange, Erpingham. Pic: contributed

MORE: Bosses of luxury shoe brand hit on novel idea to open first shop

Over two floors are six bedrooms, each decorated by Lady Denise in a different way and with new en suites in a period style. There are two master bedrooms, one in fuchsia pink and with a full walk-in dressing room and a period claw and ball bath tub and large shower, which was Mr Harlingten's bedroom and has its own private balcony. The other master bedroom, which was Lady Denise's, has an en suite with a double-ended slipper bath overlooking the secret garden.

But there is also the 'Blue Room' overlooking the lake with blue damask wallpaper and the 'French' bedroom, as well as the 'maid's' bedroom converted from the servant's quarters.

The Grange, Erpingham. Pic: contributedThe Grange, Erpingham. Pic: contributed

The Grange is being marketed by Sowerbys.

The Grange, Erpingham. Pic: contributedThe Grange, Erpingham. Pic: contributed

The Grange, Erpingham. Pic: contributedThe Grange, Erpingham. Pic: contributed

You may also want to watch:

The Grange, Erpingham. Pic: contributedThe Grange, Erpingham. Pic: contributed

Most Read

Two more people arrested in murder investigation - bringing total to 10

Police at the bridge over the underpass under Brandon Road in Thetford where David Lawal was stabbed in Brandon Road in Thetford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Investigations continue after body of elderly woman is discovered in housing estate

Highfield Avenue in Swaffham. Photo: Google

‘Her innocence is shattered’ - five-year-old girl seriously injured by ‘lunatic’ driver in A47 crash

Carlos Lester has been jailed for four years after injuring a five-year-old girl in an A47 crash in May. Picture: Submitted

Body of elderly woman discovered in housing estate

Highfield Avenue in Swaffham. Photo: Google

Couple leave ‘forever home’ over fear of health threat from magnetic fields

Ray and Diane Pearce moved because of concerns over electric and magnetic fields from cables from two huge offshore windfarm projects, which are scheduled to cross underground at Reepham. Picture: Ian Burt

Most Read

Three schools ordered to improve - or face closure

Wayland Junior Academy in Watton has been served with a termination warning notice by the regional schools commissioner following its inadequate Ofsted judgement. Picture: TEN Group

Opening date for Norwich’s new Primark store

Norwich's new Primark taking shape on Haymarket. Pic: Archant

Man fined £100 for turning around in controversial car park

Sentinel House car park, in Norwich Picture: David Hannant

Body found near retail park

The body was found behind the St Nicholas Retail park, in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Road to be closed for private funeral

No cars will be able to stop or park on designated roads in Hemsby, near Great Yarmouth. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Aristocrat puts manor house home up for sale for £1.1m

The Grange, Erpingham, for sale for £1.1m. Inset: Owners Lady Denise Butler and Caisey Harlingten. Pic: submitted

‘My colleagues are not objects’ - Five police officers assaulted while on duty

Five police officers were assaulted in Norfolk on Saturday night. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Couple leave ‘forever home’ over fear of health threat from magnetic fields

Ray and Diane Pearce moved because of concerns over electric and magnetic fields from cables from two huge offshore windfarm projects, which are scheduled to cross underground at Reepham. Picture: Ian Burt

Investigations continue after body of elderly woman is discovered in housing estate

Highfield Avenue in Swaffham. Photo: Google

Monsoon Accessorize in ‘critical’ financial situation

Accessorize is in a financially 'critical' condition. Pic: Archant library
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists