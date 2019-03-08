Aristocrat puts manor house home up for sale for £1.1m

The Grange, Erpingham, for sale for £1.1m. Inset: Owners Lady Denise Butler and Caisey Harlingten. Pic: submitted

Norfolk interior designer Lady Denise Butler has put her six bedroom manor house The Grange up for sale after renovating it and renting it out on Airbnb.

Lady Denise Butler and husband Caisey Harlingten. Pic: submitted Lady Denise Butler and husband Caisey Harlingten. Pic: submitted

Back in July, Lady Denise, married to Canadian property investor Caisey Harlingten, told this newspaper about the renovation of the house, tucked away completely from view in north Norfolk. Nestled in its own private estate between Aylsham and Cromer, The Grange, built in 1902, has been a labour of love with Lady Denise transforming it inside and out. She at first marketed the home on Airbnb as a high-end rental but said: "I've now decided to sell it."

The couple bought The Grange back in 2006 and started extensive work in the grounds, tidying up a 100-year-old orchard before tackling the interiors.

The Grange, Erpingham. Pic: contributed The Grange, Erpingham. Pic: contributed

The house was originally built for the Ives family, wealthy farmers, and is believed to have had only one other owner since Lady Denise.

It has an impressive Arts and Crafts style staircase which goes up two floors, a back set of 'servant's stairs' and many beautiful stained glass panels. Most of the reception rooms have working fireplaces and there are two sitting rooms, a snug and a large contemporary open plan kitchen which leads into the garden room where you can dine, although there are two formal dining rooms as well.

The Grange, Erpingham. Pic: contributed The Grange, Erpingham. Pic: contributed

Over two floors are six bedrooms, each decorated by Lady Denise in a different way and with new en suites in a period style. There are two master bedrooms, one in fuchsia pink and with a full walk-in dressing room and a period claw and ball bath tub and large shower, which was Mr Harlingten's bedroom and has its own private balcony. The other master bedroom, which was Lady Denise's, has an en suite with a double-ended slipper bath overlooking the secret garden.

But there is also the 'Blue Room' overlooking the lake with blue damask wallpaper and the 'French' bedroom, as well as the 'maid's' bedroom converted from the servant's quarters.

The Grange, Erpingham. Pic: contributed The Grange, Erpingham. Pic: contributed

The Grange is being marketed by Sowerbys.

The Grange, Erpingham. Pic: contributed The Grange, Erpingham. Pic: contributed

The Grange, Erpingham. Pic: contributed The Grange, Erpingham. Pic: contributed

