Designer home with ‘curvy’ kitchen goes up for sale in a north Norfolk market town for £750,000

This five-bedroom home in Fakenham is on the market for �750,000. Picture: Sowerbys Archant

An innovative, one-of-a-kind designer home has come up for sale in Fakenham, boasting five bedrooms and gorgeous gardens.

Knoll Gardens was designed and built by its current owners and offers a wealth of stunning and contemporary character features, including a distinctive island ‘curve’ in the kitchen.

Accommodation is arranged over three floors, including the basement, where an upside down style offers three double bedrooms, two of which are en suite, and a family bathroom.

But it’s the open-plan living area that is really showstopping. The kitchen has been individually designed for the home and features an unusual curved island in the centre, with inset hob, as well as three eye-level ovens and an enviable number of high-gloss kitchen units.

There is also plenty of space for a table and chairs and an adjoining, light-filled sitting room space which overlooks the garden. Glazed sliding doors lead out onto a balcony.

A staircase from the open-plan living space leads upstairs, to the master bedroom. This has been beautifully designed with innovative glazing to really make the most of its position and the available light. It also benefits from a four-piece en suite and a generous walk-in wardrobe.

For those buyers looking to work from home, there is a fantastic study space accessed from the reception hall and situated above the attached carport. This could, however, also be used as a fifth bedroom with en suite.

Outside, the property is enclosed and can be accessed by a private drive or from a lane at the bottom of the garden. The latter allows the property to be seen at its best: in an elevated positioned surrounded by beautiful gardens, which have been carefully landscaped.

In addition, the property comes with a timber garage and store, fitted with power and lighting, and an attached carport.

Knoll Gardens sits in an excellent location close to the town as well as the north Norfolk coast.

For more information, contact Sowerbys on 01328 801534.

PROPERTY FACTS

Knoll Gardens, Fakenham

Price: £750,000

Sowerbys, 01328 801534, www.sowerbys.com

