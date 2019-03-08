Cooking up your dream kitchen

You might be overflowing with kitchen ideas but there’s plenty to consider before finally getting your ideal kitchen

Maybe it’s because the handle to the cutlery draw has fallen off for the umpteenth time; perhaps you just never liked the blue cabinet doors; or maybe your neighbour’s kitchen island has earned your envy.

At some point every homeowner has thought about getting a new kitchen. The kitchen is the hub of the house, and so it’s not exactly surprising that many have a fascination with kitchen designs.

Anyone who daydreams about kitchen ideas, however, will tell you that a fully fitted kitchen renovation is a sizeable job, with a great deal that needs considering and significant funds allocated to get it done right.

It might sound obvious, but get a professional involved early on. Dave Pratt, co-owner of The Total Kitchen Company, explains: “It’s crucial that someone with experience is there from day one – we’ve had people in the past that try and plan out their kitchen designs on paper first, which just creates problems down the line.”

Scrolling through pictures of a modern kitchen online is good for inspiration but you can’t start mapping out your new kitchen alone.

Figures will, of course, massively vary based on any number of factors, but for a high-quality new kitchen you’re looking at a spend of between £15,000-£20,000.

The actual installation is an area that often gets over looked. “The labour is a big part, you need a high-quality fitter. There’s no point spending big on a contemporary kitchen and then having it cheaply installed as it just won’t last,” says Dave.

The kitchen worktops are a crucial part of any design, but before you select the always popular granite worktops it might be worth rethinking. “Granite and stone worktops are expensive, people often don’t consider that stone worktops are noisy, cold and they very easily scratch and can crack,” says Dave.

“They look nice and shiny when first installed in a kitchen but they can be a real pain to maintain and add potentially thousands of pounds to an installation.”

High quality laminate worktops are the way to go - well designed ones look great, will save you money and they don’t depreciate in value due to wear and tear as quickly.

Home appliances are another big area for consideration, after all, decking out a modern kitchen could cost you around £4,000 alone. Integrated kitchen appliances, in which the appliance is hidden within a cabinet and attached to the door, remain a popular staple of home design.

The last decade has seen a rapid rise in the popularity of smart appliances but, be wary, you might be paying for features you will never use warns Dave: “You can spend a fortune on appliances that are touch controlled and have a load of fancy settings but most people don’t use this stuff.”

Instead, look for quality appliance manufactures such as Smeg or AEG rather than going for needlessly flashy ones.

If you’re wondering what kitchen designs are hot at the minute, grey is very much on trend right now. It’s been weaved in through cabinets, tiling and even into appliances to create stylistic contemporary kitchens that appeal to all.

Remember that fitted kitchens are an investment for the future as well - a modern kitchen can add substantial value to your home, which will pay off should you ever come to selling.

“A quality kitchen will add value, a budget kitchen won’t. A new kitchen is also really helpful when it comes to selling your house, as potential buyers are always conscious of the quality of the kitchen units,” says Dave.

There are plenty of places you can find kitchen designs that’ll catch your eye, but remember, above all, you want to focus on high-quality products installed by equally high-quality professionals so that your dream kitchen is just that for years to come.

If you want stop dreaming about a new kitchen and start the process then visit http://www.ttkc.co.uk/