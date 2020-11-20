Logo

Start date for phase two of 5,000-home development, after land bought near A11

The first houses on the Kingsfleet development in Thetford are almost ready. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

The second phase of a town’s major 5,000 home development will begin in spring next year.

Plans for the next phase of Thetford’s Kingfleet housing estate have progressed, after land was sold to developer Kier Living.

The land sits alongside the A11, on Norwich Road in Croxton, and has outline planning permission for up to 130 dwellings with 15pc affordable housing.

Kier Living will start construction in spring 2021, with the first homes ready for sale in winter of that year.

Jonathan Miller, regional director for Kier Living, said: “We are delighted to have secured this parcel of land on the Kingsfleet development. It is a welcome addition to our portfolio as we look to support the Government’s aim of delivering vital new housing.

Executive Chairman at Pigeon Investment Management, James Buxton, has reassured the Thetford community that infrastructure to support the Kingsfleet development will soon be implemented in the town. Photo: Pigeon Investment ManagementExecutive Chairman at Pigeon Investment Management, James Buxton, has reassured the Thetford community that infrastructure to support the Kingsfleet development will soon be implemented in the town. Photo: Pigeon Investment Management

“It supports our growth strategy across the east of England, where we already have a number of established sites including Long Melford and Cringleford.”

The initial phase of 343 properties is being built by Hopkins Homes, with the first residents having moved in at the start of this year.

MORE: See inside first homes on town’s growing 5,000 estate as families move in.

Both parcels of land form part of the wider Kingsfleet development, also known as the Thetford North Strategic Urban Extension (SUE).

Pigeon Investment Management obtained planning permission in 2016 for up to 5,000 homes, three primary schools, open space, significant employment areas, community and health care facilities.

James Buxton, executive chairman at Pigeon, said: “We are delighted that the second phase of housing land at Kingsfleet has been sold to Kier Living, a national house builder with a track record of delivering high quality homes.

“We will be working closely with Kier Living to ensure that the high standard of design and landscaping already established at Kingsfleet is maintained going forwards.”

MORE: New services to support 5,000 new homes will come ‘as soon as possible’.

A further 22.90 acres of land at an adjoining site with planning permission for 225 residential units – including 24 affordable homes – is also now on the market with Savills.

Tom Fraser, from Savills Cambridge, said: “Despite current economic uncertainty the site bought by Kier Living received good interest from both regional and national house builders.

“The East of England continues to be an attractive location for many people and land close to well-connected towns continues to be popular.

“We are expecting a similar level of activity for the latest site and are inviting unconditional offers until noon on Friday, December 4.”

