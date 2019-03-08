Logo

Fancy living in this city centre town house with views over one of Norwich's oldest churches?

PUBLISHED: 12:01 22 May 2019 | UPDATED: 12:01 22 May 2019

The property at King Street, Norwich, is on the market for £385,000. Picture: Savills

Nestled in a prime location on King Street, Norwich, this modern town house is on the market for £385,000 with Savills and offers views over one of the most historic areas of the city.

The property offers stunning views over one of the oldest parts of Norwich. Picture: SavillsThe property offers stunning views over one of the oldest parts of Norwich. Picture: Savills

Currently on the market with Savills for £385,000, this city centre town house offers contemporary living space and enjoys stunning views over St Julian's church, one of the oldest churches in Norwich.

While the property is large enough for family living, it would also be well suited to a buyer wanting to acquire a 'lock up and leave' property right in the heart of the city centre. Large, light living areas create flexibile living spaces perfect for entertaining.

Inside the accommodation is arranged over three floors. On the ground floor there is a large hallway which welcomes you into the property and leads on to two good-sized bedrooms and a family bathroom.

The second floor is dominated by a large open-plan living area, with areas for cooking, eating and sitting. The kitchen is fully fitted with contemporary appliances and includes an oven, hob, microwave, dishwasher, washing machine, fridge freezer and coffee machine. Patio doors open out from the open-plan living area to reveal a private balcony, offering lovely views of the city.

A light and airy open-plan living space is at the heart of the home, creating an ideal space for entertaining. Picture: SavillsA light and airy open-plan living space is at the heart of the home, creating an ideal space for entertaining. Picture: Savills

On the top floor is a stunning master bedroom which includes bespoke fitted wardobes and a spacious ensuite shower room.

Due to its location on King Street, one of the oldest routes into Norwich, the property is well connected to the rest of the city. It is just a short walk away from the main shopping streets, leisure activities and good transport links.

For more information, contact Savills on 01603 229229.

The property on King Street provides contemporary living space in the heart of the city centre. Picture: SavillsThe property on King Street provides contemporary living space in the heart of the city centre. Picture: Savills

But with such a good city centre location, the town house on King Street could also make an ideal 'lock up and leave' property. Picture: SavillsBut with such a good city centre location, the town house on King Street could also make an ideal 'lock up and leave' property. Picture: Savills

The property offers two good-sized bedrooms so could suit a small family. Picture: SavillsThe property offers two good-sized bedrooms so could suit a small family. Picture: Savills

