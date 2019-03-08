Fancy living in this city centre town house with views over one of Norwich's oldest churches?
PUBLISHED: 12:01 22 May 2019 | UPDATED: 12:01 22 May 2019
Archant
Nestled in a prime location on King Street, Norwich, this modern town house is on the market for £385,000 with Savills and offers views over one of the most historic areas of the city.
While the property is large enough for family living, it would also be well suited to a buyer wanting to acquire a 'lock up and leave' property right in the heart of the city centre. Large, light living areas create flexibile living spaces perfect for entertaining.
Inside the accommodation is arranged over three floors. On the ground floor there is a large hallway which welcomes you into the property and leads on to two good-sized bedrooms and a family bathroom.
The second floor is dominated by a large open-plan living area, with areas for cooking, eating and sitting. The kitchen is fully fitted with contemporary appliances and includes an oven, hob, microwave, dishwasher, washing machine, fridge freezer and coffee machine. Patio doors open out from the open-plan living area to reveal a private balcony, offering lovely views of the city.
On the top floor is a stunning master bedroom which includes bespoke fitted wardobes and a spacious ensuite shower room.
Due to its location on King Street, one of the oldest routes into Norwich, the property is well connected to the rest of the city. It is just a short walk away from the main shopping streets, leisure activities and good transport links.
For more information, contact Savills on 01603 229229.