See inside £240,000 city centre apartment with balcony views of river

27 October, 2019 - 08:00
A two bedroom apartment with river views in Norwich is on the market for £240,000. Photo: Starkings and Watson

A two bedroom apartment with river views in Norwich is on the market for £240,000. Photo: Starkings and Watson

Starkings and Watson

A two bedroom apartment with river views has come on the market in Norwich.

The property, which is located in Cannon Wharf on King Street, boasts a balcony overlooking the water for alfresco dining, an open plan sitting/dining room, a kitchen with integrated appliances and a family bathroom.

It also has a secure gated entrance, access to maintained communal area with seating, stairs and a lift, and under cover car parking for one car.

The apartment can be found by travelling from the centre of Norwich, heading along Rose Lane, up the hill and onto Cattle Market Street, then turning left on Rouen Road, which continues along to King Street.

The Read Mills development is on the left and Cannon Wharf is easily identifiable.

The listing describes the property as "located in the heart of Norwich City Centre to provide an urban retreat, whilst being far enough away from the hustle and bustle, but within convenient walking distance to the football ground, train station and Riverside complex".

The guide price is £240,000 and the property is offered on a long leasehold of 999 years from 2005.

The ground rent is charged at £150 per year and the combined service charges are approximately £122.77 per month.

To find out more call Starkings and Watson on 03300433910.

