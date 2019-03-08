Norfolk housing redevelopment wins national award

The Hillington Square estate in King's Lynn. Picture: FM Archant

A deprived, rundown corner of a Norfolk town has been named one of the best projects in the country after a regeneration scheme.

Architect in charge � F+M Partner Emily Barnston. Picture: Richard Fraser Architect in charge � F+M Partner Emily Barnston. Picture: Richard Fraser

Norfolk architects Feilden+Mawson (FM) has completed the latest three phases of the project, breathing new life into 144 homes at Hillington Square, King's Lynn, originally built as London overspill housing 50 years ago.

Hillington Square is owned by Freebridge Community Housing which has funded the £24m project. The estate has won the regeneration category at the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors (RICS') East of England Awards night.

FM has been working on the project since 2014 as the technical delivery architect to principal building contractors Lovell Partnership.

A spokesman for FM said: "Taking what was a deprived and apparently forgotten part of King's Lynn and bringing it into the 21st century, has not only improved the standard of living for its residents, but improved their sense of belonging, safety and community. Local businesses are investing in the surrounding area again and a real tangible difference has been achieved."

FM team leader, Emily Barnston, said: "It is immensely rewarding - not just to see the transformation of the buildings, but also to see what a difference it has brought to the lives of the people for whom Hillington Square is home."

Work on Hillington Square's remaining 89 homes is due to start in July, but the judges had already seen enough of the initiative to praise on the project.

Miss Barnston added: "We very much hope that it has created local pride in the residents' living environment and has helped to raise expectations.

"Demolition of the old walkways and the creation of new secure entrances to each block, along with high quality urban spaces, was done with the aim of preventing anti-social behaviour that had become an unfortunate feature of life there,"