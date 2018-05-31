Safe construction plan helps key housing development progress
PUBLISHED: 12:24 09 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:24 09 June 2020
Archant
Work is progressing well on a key housing development in East Suffolk.
Despite the continuing coronavirus crisis, work on a housing development in Brampton, near Halesworth has adapted to new procedures.
The development at Woodside – which will comprise six, two-bedroom shared ownership homes in Brampton – is one of East Suffolk Council’s key housing sites. In line with government guidance, and with the support of the council, the site was temporarily closed in March.
However the hard work and adapted working practices of Lowestoft-based Wellington Construction saw them develop a detailed ‘Return to Work’ plan outlining new operating procedures which allowed building work to recommence, while ensuring everyone remained safe on site.
As a result, the site was reopened in April.
Richard Kerry, East Suffolk’s cabinet member for Housing, said: “We are committed to providing new council housing and increasing the number of homes available for people in housing need in East Suffolk.
“On behalf of the council, I would like to thank Wellington Construction for their proactive response which has enabled the construction of these new homes to continue during this very challenging time.”
Woodside is due for completion later this year.
