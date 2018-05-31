You won't believe the stunning gardens at this £350,000 Edwardian home in Cromer

This four-bedroom home in Cromer is on the market at a guide price of £350,000. Picture: William H Brown Archant

There's a lot to love about Kettleby Lodge, a four-bedroom semi-detached property on Cliff Avenue, Cromer, which is currently on the market with William H Brown.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

This four-bedroom home in Cromer is on the market at a guide price of £350,000. Picture: William H Brown This four-bedroom home in Cromer is on the market at a guide price of £350,000. Picture: William H Brown

It is for sale by the Modern Method of Auction at a guide price of £350,000 and dates back to the Edwardian era, when Cromer was in its heydey as a bustling seaside resort and work had just been completed on the pier.

It was once part of a much larger house before being split into two dwellings in the 1960s and combines beautiful character features and an elegant finish with spacious living accommodation and exquisite gardens.

On the ground floor there is an entrance lobby and a day/dining room, which features one wide window to the side, a picture rail and an attractive open fireplace with stone surround.

From here, a door leads into the kitchen/breakfast room which is well-fitted with a good range of units, granite worktops and a butler sink. Some integrated appliances are also included, such as a four-ring gas hob with extractor over and a dishwasher, and there is space available for a fridge. But the real highlight is a former fireplace recess, which is attractively tiled and now home to a colourful yet traditional four-door Aga.

This four-bedroom home in Cromer is on the market at a guide price of £350,000. Picture: William H Brown This four-bedroom home in Cromer is on the market at a guide price of £350,000. Picture: William H Brown

There is also a garden room with a large feature window overlooking the beautiful gardens.

On the first floor, a carpeted landing leads to the lounge, a delightful and characterful space which centres around a cast iron fireplace. Other period features include a beautifully tiled hearth, picture rail and distinctive coving.

Further character details can be found in the master bedroom, also on this floor, which features an attractive fireplace with pine surround and moulded cornicing. This is a beautiful room to wake up in and takes in lovely views over Cromer, including the iconic white lighthouse and, on a clear day, glimpses of the sea.

There is also a cloakroom and a family bathroom on this floor, decorated in a contemporary yet period style and fitted with a panelled bath and shower.

This four-bedroom home in Cromer is on the market at a guide price of £350,000. Picture: William H Brown This four-bedroom home in Cromer is on the market at a guide price of £350,000. Picture: William H Brown

The remaining three bedrooms can be found on the second floor, with bedroom two offering further views of the coastline and of Cromer church.

Outside, there is a garden to the side of the property which is beautifully presented with various plants, shrubs and bushes leading along to established yew and box hedges, forsythia and ivy.

At the back of the house, a lovely paved area adjoins the garden room and there is a lively garden, blooming with climbing roses, camelia, holly, and areas of well-tended box hedging. It is finished with railway sleepers with surrounding borders that boast a variety of specimen shrubs, bushes and climbers together with beech trees that provide a private screen from the neighbouring property.

The rear garden also includes a timber outbuilding which has plumbing for an automatic washing machine and space for a fridge freezer. It is currently used as a study.

This four-bedroom home in Cromer is on the market at a guide price of £350,000. Picture: William H Brown This four-bedroom home in Cromer is on the market at a guide price of £350,000. Picture: William H Brown

For more information about this property, and the Modern Method of Auction, please contact William H Brown on 01263 658005.

This four-bedroom home in Cromer is on the market at a guide price of £350,000. Picture: William H Brown This four-bedroom home in Cromer is on the market at a guide price of £350,000. Picture: William H Brown

This four-bedroom home in Cromer is on the market at a guide price of £350,000. Picture: William H Brown This four-bedroom home in Cromer is on the market at a guide price of £350,000. Picture: William H Brown

This four-bedroom home in Cromer is on the market at a guide price of £350,000. Picture: William H Brown This four-bedroom home in Cromer is on the market at a guide price of £350,000. Picture: William H Brown

This four-bedroom home in Cromer is on the market at a guide price of £350,000. Picture: William H Brown This four-bedroom home in Cromer is on the market at a guide price of £350,000. Picture: William H Brown

This four-bedroom home in Cromer is on the market at a guide price of £350,000. Picture: William H Brown This four-bedroom home in Cromer is on the market at a guide price of £350,000. Picture: William H Brown

This four-bedroom home in Cromer is on the market at a guide price of £350,000. Picture: William H Brown This four-bedroom home in Cromer is on the market at a guide price of £350,000. Picture: William H Brown

This four-bedroom home in Cromer is on the market at a guide price of £350,000. Picture: William H Brown This four-bedroom home in Cromer is on the market at a guide price of £350,000. Picture: William H Brown