See inside £100,000 flat with communal swimming pool and tennis court

A one bedroom flat at Keswick Hall is on the market for £100,000. Photo: William H Brown William H Brown

A one bedroom ground floor flat at Keswick Hall near Norwich has come on the market.

The property, which is located just off Intwood Road, to the south of the city, is described as a "rural retreat" and has access to a communal swimming pool and tennis court.

The flat has a communal entrance, an entrance hall, open plan lounge and dining room with kitchen, a double bedroom and a bathroom.

The tenure is leasehold and the guide price is £100,000.

The development can be reached by driving out of Norwich along the A140 and past the turning for Hall Road, taking the next right hand turn to Keswick and then a left hand turn sign posted Keswick Hall.

