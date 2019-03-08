See inside £100,000 flat with communal swimming pool and tennis court
PUBLISHED: 10:59 31 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:59 31 July 2019
William H Brown
A one bedroom ground floor flat at Keswick Hall near Norwich has come on the market.
A one bedroom flat at Keswick Hall is on the market for £100,000. Photo: William H Brown
The property, which is located just off Intwood Road, to the south of the city, is described as a "rural retreat" and has access to a communal swimming pool and tennis court.
The flat has a communal entrance, an entrance hall, open plan lounge and dining room with kitchen, a double bedroom and a bathroom.
A one bedroom flat at Keswick Hall is on the market for £100,000. Photo: William H Brown
The tenure is leasehold and the guide price is £100,000.
The development can be reached by driving out of Norwich along the A140 and past the turning for Hall Road, taking the next right hand turn to Keswick and then a left hand turn sign posted Keswick Hall.
A one bedroom flat at Keswick Hall is on the market for £100,000. Photo: William H Brown
A one bedroom flat at Keswick Hall is on the market for £100,000. Photo: William H Brown
A one bedroom flat at Keswick Hall is on the market for £100,000. Photo: William H Brown
A one bedroom flat at Keswick Hall is on the market for £100,000. Photo: William H Brown
A one bedroom flat at Keswick Hall is on the market for £100,000. Photo: William H Brown
A one bedroom flat at Keswick Hall is on the market for £100,000. Photo: William H Brown
A one bedroom flat at Keswick Hall is on the market for £100,000. Photo: William H Brown
A one bedroom flat at Keswick Hall is on the market for £100,000. Photo: William H Brown
A one bedroom flat at Keswick Hall is on the market for £100,000. Photo: William H Brown
A one bedroom flat at Keswick Hall is on the market for £100,000. Photo: William H Brown