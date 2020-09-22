New lease of life for pub ‘unoccupied for years’

A pub that has been closed for six years looks set to be transformed into a new home.

Change of use plans were lodged in July to turn the Queens Head PH in Kessingland into a home, after previous schemes had been submitted and have since been amended.

The High Street pub, which is believed to date back to the late 19th century, has been closed since 2014.

But now the historic pub, which has been marketed for sale for four years “with limited uptake or enquiries”, looks set for a new lease of life.

The scheme submitted to East Suffolk Council by agent Ian Garrett Building Design Ltd on behalf of the applicant Mr D Walters was given the go-ahead as the council approved the scheme under delegated powers last week.

The delegated officer report states: “Planning permission is sought for the change of use of a Public House with dwelling above, into a four bedroom dwelling.

“The public house has been on the market for an extended period of time and it is very unlikely that it would find use as another community facility given the existing community facilities within the village.

“In addition, it is not considered that the proposal would have any adverse impact on the character and appearance of the area, amenity of neighbouring residents, or highway safety.

“Therefore, it is considered that the proposal adheres to national and local planning policy, and as such it is recommended that planning permission is granted subject to conditions.”

With the Parish Council recommending approval of the scheme and no objections from any statutory consultees, it adds: “It appears that the public house has been closed to the public since around 2014.

“Evidence has been supplied that the property has been on the open market for approximately four years, with limited uptake or enquiries.

“The price is considered reasonable for the buildings, and therefore officers are of the opinion that it is very unlikely that the building would be bought for its intended use.”

A design and access statement from the applicants added: “Currently the 575m sq site houses the Queens Head PH, which has been unoccupied for a number of years.”