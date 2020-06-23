40 acre Norfolk estate goes up for sale for £2.25m

Kempstone Manor Farm in Litcham near King's Lynn is for sale at a guide price of �2.25m. Picture: Savills © chris rawlings 2019

A residential amenity estate set in 40 acres has just come on to the market boasting a gorgeous Georgian manor house, tennis court and indoor swimming pool.

Kempstone Manor Farm is for sale with Savills at a guide price of £2,250,000 and occupies an unspoilt and rural position in Litcham near King’s Lynn.

The farmhouse sits at the centre of the 40-acre estate and dates back to 1794 – although further additions and alterations were made in the 19th century, and then more recently by its current owners who acquired it in 1992.

Since then, the property has been completely reroofed, rewired and replumbed, with new chimneys and new bespoke window joinery installed.

The indoor swimming pool complex was also added, together with the conservatory, and a breakfast room created off the kitchen – the result of which is a sprawling family home with five reception rooms and seven upstairs bedrooms.

Major landscaping of the formal gardens and grounds has also taken place, along with the provision of a tennis court. The separate two-bedroom cottage has also been restored.

The main garden sits to the east of the main house and features large areas laid to lawn, as well as a variety of ornamental shrubs and trees.

The property also includes areas of parkland, wild flower meadows, woodland and orchards.

The farm buildings and cottage are situated to the west of the main house and include garaging, workshops, a yoga studio and billiard room.

For more information about this property, please contact Savills on 01603 229229.

