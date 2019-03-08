Norfolk school planning application rejected amid "serious concerns"

A private school's bid to build three houses in its grounds has been turned down for fear it could harm trees.

Glebe House School wanted to build three houses on part of its site at Hunstanton.

It applied to build three two-storey dwellings with large gardens, and a shared parking and turning area, The proposal also allowed for the removal of trees on the site.

But West Norfolk council has refused the development on grounds that it would threaten "significant" trees and "introduce residential development in a location that is not consistant with built characteristics of the locality".

When consulted, the conservation officer said the houses would "detrimentally" impact the setting of the area and would detract from views of the 20th century school itself. The tree officer expressed "serious concerns" over the long term retention of trees on the site, adding that they would be under "constant pressure" to be removed".