This is what caused hundreds of homes in Gorleston and Bradwell to be without electricity

More than 300 homes in Gorleston and Bradwell went several hours without electricity on Sunday following a power cut.

People living in Burgh Road and the St Hugh’s Green area of Gorleston suffered a power cut at 10.10 on Sunday morning.

A spokesperson for UK Power Networks said an underground cable fault was the reason for the interruption.

It said: “UK Power Networks engineers worked quickly and safely to restore power in stages, with the final 140 customers back on supply at 12.45pm.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”