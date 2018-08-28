Logo

Would you like to live beside a view like this?

PUBLISHED: 10:23 08 February 2019

Marsh Road, Hoveton is for sale for offers in excess of £700,000. Picture: Minors & Brady

Marsh Road, Hoveton is for sale for offers in excess of £700,000. Picture: Minors & Brady

Imagine living in a house with uninterrupted views of the Norfolk Broads – just like this property in Hoveton which is on the market for offers in excess of £700,000 with Minors & Brady.

The property at Marsh Road, Hoveton is for sale for offers in excess of £700,000. Picture: Minors & BradyThe property at Marsh Road, Hoveton is for sale for offers in excess of £700,000. Picture: Minors & Brady

With panoramic views of the river and a 60ft mooring, this attractive three-bedroom property in Hoveton is ideal for anyone who wants to make the most of waterside living.

It has been designed to maximise its unique waterside position, and is currently on the market for offers in excess of £700,000 with Minors and Brady.

The ground floor offers lots of storage space with secure parking for several cars and plenty of workshop space as well as a utility room and cloakroom.

Upstairs, there is a modern kitchen and reception room with double aspect windows which provide uninterrupted views of the river. There is also a balcony which is perfect for alfresco dining and relaxation. There are also three bedrooms and a family bathroom.

The property at Marsh Road enjoys panoramic views of the Norfolk Broads. Picture: Minors & BradyThe property at Marsh Road enjoys panoramic views of the Norfolk Broads. Picture: Minors & Brady

There is even more space on the second floor where there are further views of the river and French windows which open to another outside balcony overlooking the water. The room benefits from high ceilings, exposed rafters and skylight windows, as well as access to a second bathroom.

Outside the property also benefits from a generous wrap-around garden and a shingle driveway which leads to a garage. There is also a boat shed.

For more information, contact Minors and Brady on 01603 783088.

