Revealed: Detailed plans for housing at derelict depot site

PUBLISHED: 12:40 06 January 2020 | UPDATED: 12:41 06 January 2020

An application has been lodged to build 39 affordable homes at the former Crane Fruehauf depot, off South Green in Dereham. Picture: Archant Library

A former depot site which has been derelict for more than a decade could finally become occupied by new homes.

The land, to the north east of South Green in Dereham, was once used as a parts and service depot for internationally renowned trailer manufacturer Crane Fruehauf.

For years it was one of Norfolk's biggest employers but, in 2005, the company collapsed with the loss of 345 jobs.

The site was used for another three years by FP&S Ltd before its move to Rash's Green, and has remained empty ever since.

Various schemes to build around 40 new homes on the vacant land were discussed in the ensuing years, but none resulted in development getting under way.

However, with outline planning permission granted in 2017, it was revealed last summer that the 2.29-acre brownfield site was under offer and contracts were close to being exchanged.

Now, detailed plans to build a clutch of affordable homes have been sent to Breckland Council and will be considered by its planning committee in the coming months.

Applicant Partner Construction Ltd is looking to provide 39 dwellings, 25 of which will be social housing and 14 as intermediate housing - a cost above social housing but below market levels.

Among the social housing units, 16 will be two-bedroom houses, three will be three-bedroom houses and six will be one-bedroom flats.

Seven of the intermediate properties are set to contain two bedrooms and an additional seven will have three bedrooms.

A total of 74 car parking spaces will be provided.

In documents submitted to planning officers, agent Howes Percival says the land is "in a very sustainable location in terms of its relationship to the town centre of Dereham, the highway network, and the associated services and facilities".

They said there are "no technical reasons" why planning permission should be refused.

The Environment Agency says it has no objections to the application, although Norfolk Constabulary has highlighted "noteworthy" levels of crime in the area over the past 12 months.

Stephanie Segens, from the community safety neighbourhood policing team, emphasised some vehicles could be "vulnerable to crime" due to the distance between parking spaces and their associated properties.

