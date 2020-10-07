Housing giant appealing against refusal of 255-home development

Yaxham Road and Dumpling Green in Dereham, where Hopkins Homes wants to build more than 250 homes.

A housing developer has lodged an appeal against Breckland Council’s rejection of plans to build 255 new homes on the edge of Dereham.



Hopkins Home first set out their design for the site, east of the B1135 Yaxham Road and south of Dumpling Green, in 2010.

After years of deferrals by the council, members of the planning committee eventually voted the plan down by a margin of seven to four in January of this year - against the advice of the council’s planning officers.

Responding to the appeal, Yaxham parish councillor Chris Couves re-iterated his concerns about the scheme: “The B1135 will be used as a rat run through our village to Norwich, should the A47 be difficult to get onto in the morning, creating increased noise and pollution.



“We already have 291 homes at Westfield waiting to be built, and more than 200 on the Swanton Morley Road. All those extra people will converge into Dereham, and it’s going to be a nightmare.”

Mr Couves also warned that the new housing could lead to Badley Moor, a Site of Special Scientific Interest, becoming polluted. “Run-off from the new development, such as oil dripping, people washing their cars, and the general detritus from vehicles will filter down into the River Tud.”

In a statement, Hopkins Homes said that the site complies with planning requirements and would reflect the area’s “character, needs and opportunities”.

Simon Bryan, development director of Hopkins Homes, said: “There is a great need for additional housing in the district of Breckland and the proposed development would bring forward such housing in a sustainable location.

“In addition to delivering this much needed housing the proposal would also provide significant benefits to the community including more than £1 million towards education, healthcare provision and library services. It would also provide considerable open space for the use of sport or outdoor play and contributions to a footbridge at Westfield Lane.

“The application was recommended for approval by the council’s planning officer who concluded that the scheme was a sustainable development. As such, we consider that there is a good reason to pursue an appeal against the refusal.”

Residents have until November 1 to make their views known to the district council.