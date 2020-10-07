Logo

Housing giant appealing against refusal of 255-home development

PUBLISHED: 07:03 07 October 2020 | UPDATED: 07:39 07 October 2020

Yaxham Road and Dumpling Green in Dereham, where Hopkins Homes wants to build more than 250 homes. Picture: Google

Yaxham Road and Dumpling Green in Dereham, where Hopkins Homes wants to build more than 250 homes. Picture: Google

Google

A housing developer has lodged an appeal against Breckland Council’s rejection of plans to build 255 new homes on the edge of Dereham.

Yaxham Road in Dereham, where 255 homes could be built. Picture: Ian ClarkeYaxham Road in Dereham, where 255 homes could be built. Picture: Ian Clarke

Hopkins Home first set out their design for the site, east of the B1135 Yaxham Road and south of Dumpling Green, in 2010.

After years of deferrals by the council, members of the planning committee eventually voted the plan down by a margin of seven to four in January of this year - against the advice of the council’s planning officers.

Responding to the appeal, Yaxham parish councillor Chris Couves re-iterated his concerns about the scheme: “The B1135 will be used as a rat run through our village to Norwich, should the A47 be difficult to get onto in the morning, creating increased noise and pollution.

MORE: Hundreds of new homes refused by councillors after ‘rat run’ warnings

Yaxham Road in Dereham, where 255 homes could be built. Picture: Ian ClarkeYaxham Road in Dereham, where 255 homes could be built. Picture: Ian Clarke

“We already have 291 homes at Westfield waiting to be built, and more than 200 on the Swanton Morley Road. All those extra people will converge into Dereham, and it’s going to be a nightmare.”

Mr Couves also warned that the new housing could lead to Badley Moor, a Site of Special Scientific Interest, becoming polluted. “Run-off from the new development, such as oil dripping, people washing their cars, and the general detritus from vehicles will filter down into the River Tud.”

In a statement, Hopkins Homes said that the site complies with planning requirements and would reflect the area’s “character, needs and opportunities”.

Simon Bryan, development director of Hopkins Homes, said: “There is a great need for additional housing in the district of Breckland and the proposed development would bring forward such housing in a sustainable location.

“In addition to delivering this much needed housing the proposal would also provide significant benefits to the community including more than £1 million towards education, healthcare provision and library services. It would also provide considerable open space for the use of sport or outdoor play and contributions to a footbridge at Westfield Lane.

“The application was recommended for approval by the council’s planning officer who concluded that the scheme was a sustainable development. As such, we consider that there is a good reason to pursue an appeal against the refusal.”

Residents have until November 1 to make their views known to the district council.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Housing giant appealing against refusal of 255-home development

Yaxham Road and Dumpling Green in Dereham, where Hopkins Homes wants to build more than 250 homes. Picture: Google

Couple move into Travelodge due to ‘grubby’ luxury apartment

Pottergate Apartments range from 75-81, Pottergate in a historic part of Norwich. Pic: EDP

‘That’s really helped me’ - Spurs loanee already feels he’s improved under City boss Farke

Tottenham loanee Oliver Skipp won the Player of the Month award for September at Norwich City, as voted for by fans Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Mother in care home and unable to speak after hammer attack by abusive husband

Sarah Crush, who grew up in Old Buckenham, was left unable to speak after an attack by her husband, Stephen Crush, in Oulton Broad. Picture: Courtesy of One Agency

A warning for Great Yarmouth - How a deeper lockdown hit this UK seaside town

Southport in the north west says people in Great Yarmouth need to 'pull together' in the face of a deeper lockdown like the one they are living with Picture: James Bass/David Perkins/Unsplash