You can get a 15 bedroom house for less than £500,000 in Great Yarmouth

A 15 bed property is on the market for less than £500,000 in Great Yarmouth. Photo: Bycroft Bycroft

We've put together a list of properties that reveals what you could get for less than £1m in different Norfolk locations. Watch the video by Ella Wilkinson to see inside.

One of the largest properties you can get, and on the market for less than £500,000, is a 15 bedroom former care home in Great Yarmouth.

The property is arranged over four floors and is close to the beach.

When added to another four bed property in Great Yarmouth also on the market for less than £500,000, £1m buys you 19 bedrooms in the seaside town.

In the sought after location of Holt, however, you won't get much change from £1m for a four bedroom house.

Watch the video by Ella Wilkinson the see a comparison of what you can get for £1m in Norfolk and contact the estate agents for more information on each property.

