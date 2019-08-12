Logo

See inside £725,000 sunken hillside house with its own pizza oven and hot tub

12 August, 2019 - 15:58
A five bedroom detached house in Norwich with a pizza oven and hot tub has come on the market with Pymm & Co. Photo: Pymm & Co

A five bedroom detached house in Norwich with a pizza oven and hot tub has come on the market with Pymm & Co. Photo: Pymm & Co

A five bedroom house in a Norwich suburb with views of Whitlingham Park has come on the market for the first time.

The property, which is in Cotman Road, Thorpe Hamlet, was built by its current owners and resides on a private plot sunken into the hillside.

There is an entrance hall, study, living room, kitchen/family room, garden room, utility room, bathroom, dressing room, ensuite, shower room, and four bedrooms with room for a fifth.

Features include a private garden with decking and patio area, with a kitchen area that houses a pizza oven, as well as a log store and a hot tub.

Rear views overlook Whitlingham Country Park and Broad.

Norwich Train Station is within 1.2 miles and the River Yare is just over half a mile away.

The tenure is freehold and the guide price is £725,000.

For more information call Pymm and Co on 01603950060.

