See inside £725,000 sunken hillside house with its own pizza oven and hot tub
12 August, 2019 - 15:58
Pymm and Co
A five bedroom house in a Norwich suburb with views of Whitlingham Park has come on the market for the first time.
A five bedroom detached house in Norwich with a pizza oven and hot tub has come on the market with Pymm & Co. Photo: Pymm & Co
The property, which is in Cotman Road, Thorpe Hamlet, was built by its current owners and resides on a private plot sunken into the hillside.
There is an entrance hall, study, living room, kitchen/family room, garden room, utility room, bathroom, dressing room, ensuite, shower room, and four bedrooms with room for a fifth.
Features include a private garden with decking and patio area, with a kitchen area that houses a pizza oven, as well as a log store and a hot tub.
Rear views overlook Whitlingham Country Park and Broad.
Norwich Train Station is within 1.2 miles and the River Yare is just over half a mile away.
The tenure is freehold and the guide price is £725,000.
For more information call Pymm and Co on 01603950060.
