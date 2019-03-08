See inside this family house for sale in one of the city's most sought after streets

The house on Judges Walk, for sale for £850,000. Pic: Sowerbys

This updated and extended period home is located in Norwich's Judges Walk where homes rarely come up for sale because it's such a popular location.

Situated off Newmarket Road and in vicinity of some of the city's best schools, Dial House is for sale for £850,000.

An open day is taking place on November 9 from 10am-1pm. Inside, the house offers an impressive oak herringbone floor in the entrance hall and sitting room as well as character features such as internal oak doors with reclaimed Bakelite handles and some stained glass.

With accommodation over three floors, off the entrance hall is a family room to the front and a sitting room to the rear with views over the garden. Double doors lead to a kitchen/breakfast room with hand painted units, granite worktops and tiled flooring and there are bi-fold doors which lead to the rear garden. There is also a utility room, study and cloakroom. Upstairs is a master bedroom with built-in wardrobes and an en-suite bath and shower room with a large bateau bath. There are two more bedrooms and a family bathroom and on the top floor, a fourth bedroom and an en-suite shower room.

Outside at the front there is a gravelled driveway and at the rear, a garden with a paved terrace, lawn, and a vegetable patch.

Dial House is for sale with Sowerbys.

