See inside this near derelict house for sale for more than half a million

PUBLISHED: 10:24 15 June 2019 | UPDATED: 10:24 15 June 2019

The house on Ipswich Road, Norwich, for sale at auction for a guide price of £550,000. Pic: Auction House.

This boarded up home in Norwich, with bags of potential, is going under the hammer at auction for a guide price of £550,000.

The 'highly desirable' house, at 37, Ipswich Road, is empty and in need of a full modernisation programme, say the auctioneers.

The property, being auctioned on July 17, has 1930s fireplaces and a window and door which are boarded up. Some old patterned carpet and wallpaper remain but many rooms have bare floorboards and are lit by single lightbulbs. The kitchen and bathroom look like they haven't been touched for decades.

Agents Auction House say the house, which has four bedroom and an enormous loft, has bags of potential. "It retains much of the original character, and could be extended subject to obtaining planning consent and the second floor could also be adapted to create additional bedroom space."

The gardens outside of a third of an acre are "also in need of attention."

The agents state: "This is a rare opportunity to acquire this stylish family home close to Norwich City College and less than half a mile from Norwich city centre."

The auction in the Sunningdale Suite at the Dunston Hall Hotel, Ipswich Road, Norwich, is at 11am.

