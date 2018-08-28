Do you want to live just 40 metres away from the NDR?

A house hunter could end up living just 40 metres from the NDR. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2018

A house hunter could soon be living just 40 metres away from the Norwich Northern Distributor Road (NDR) after plans to turn a county council office into a home were lodged.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Initially a three-bed bungalow, it was transformed into an office for the Norfolk County Council NDR team, and played a major role in the creation of the road, which is now known as the Broadland Northway.

Plans have been submitted to Broadland District Council to turn the building in Newman Road, Rackheath, back to a bungalow. Despite the property being just 40 metres away from the NDR on its eastern side, NPS Property Consultants say that it would be “acceptable” for residential use once a two-metre fence is erected to meet noise regulations.

No further work will be needed to the building, which includes a garage and conservatory.

The western side of the property is surrounded by wildlife.