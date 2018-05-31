Logo

£1.3m designer home with unbelievable views goes up for sale in Norwich suburb

PUBLISHED: 17:17 02 July 2020 | UPDATED: 17:28 02 July 2020

This four-bedroom home at Hilly Plantation on the edge of Norwich is on the market for �1.3m. Picture: Sowerbys

This four-bedroom home at Hilly Plantation on the edge of Norwich is on the market for �1.3m. Picture: Sowerbys

A four bedroom property with breathtaking views and distinctive curved windows has come on the market in Norfolk for £1,300,000.

There’s no doubt about it: the views from this four-bedroom family home in Thorpe St Andrew, near Norwich, are breathtaking.

Set off Hilly Plantation, the property can be found down a sweeping driveway and proudly enjoys an elevated position with far-reaching views of both its own gardens and the landscape beyond.

Selling agents Sowerbys, which is marketing the property for £1,300,000, describe the wonderfully landscaped gardens as a “true picture”, featuring a fine terrace and meandering steps which lead down to distinctive areas of lawn and a kitchen garden.

The current owners have sympathetically updated and extended the property, with living accomodation spread over two floors. An entrance hall complete with roof lantern sits at the centre of the home, offering access to the principal rooms and a warm welcome to guests.

But it’s the somewhat open-plan family room that really steals the show, with uniquely curved bi-fold doors and plenty of light allowing you to really make the most of the views.

From here, steps lead down to the kitchen which features mirrored curved lines on the floor and ceiling and plenty of sociable living space. This room is also curved with wide, panoramic-style windows allowing in plenty of light.

The ground floor is made complete by a drawing room with a central fireplace and curved glazing as well as a separate sitting room, utility room and shower room.

Upstairs, the first floor landing leads into a vaulted master bedroom with balcony, plus a dressing room and a beautifully fitted en suite shower and bathroom.

Bedroom two also enjoys wonderful views thanks to a further curved window, as well as an en suite shower room, and there are also two further en suite bedrooms.

Outside, there is a triple garage and purpose-built office – although, subject to planning, this could be transformed into a two-storey annexe, if more room is needed.

For more information, please contact Sowerbys on 01603 761441.

