‘Small’ Norfolk estate with 40 acres and an 18th century farmhouse goes up for sale for £2.4m

Houghton Farm near Swaffham is on the market for �2.4m. Picture: Savills Archant

Houghton Farm near Swaffham is described by selling agents Savills as a ‘picturesque small estate’ and comes with a restored period farmhouse, tennis court, cottages and a grand barn turned concert venue.

Houghton Farm near Swaffham is on the market for £2.4m. Picture: Savills Houghton Farm near Swaffham is on the market for £2.4m. Picture: Savills

There’s no denying that Houghton Farm represents something of a lifestyle choice for new buyers. It combines 40 acres of amenity land and a beautifully restored period farmhouse in a hilltop setting with several cottages and a converted barn turned concert venue – all of which could generate significant income.

“Arriving at Houghton Farm up the long private drive, one really does feel as though one has reached a private domain,” says Louis de Soissons, property agent at Savills in Norwich which is marketing the home at a guide price of £2,400,000.

“The house sits so well in the middle of its land and the property has everything, with separate cottages, a magnificent restored barn, formal gardens, ponds, pasture, woodland, orchards and a tennis court. What more would you want?”

There is indeed a haven-like quality to the property, which enjoys a secluded and rural position about five miles south of Swaffham.

The period farmhouse, dating from the 18th century, was bought by the current owners in 1992 and has been beautifully restored and sympathetically extended since. It was reroofed around two years ago and offers well-arranged accommodation, including a large dining hall/reception room, formal drawing room, sitting room and a lovely country-style kitchen with a traditional AGA.

The property has seven bedrooms in total, arranged over the first and second floors, and the sumptuous master bedroom also comes with its own en suite.

In addition to the main residence, Houghton Farm comes with a range of farm buildings including a great barn with adjoining accommodation, cloakrooms and kitchen. In the past, this has been used as a concert venue and other events, such as weddings, have also been hosted here.

Several cottages are also included in the sale and have the potential to provide a useful income. They comprise two two-bedroom cottages and a three-bedroom cottage, all of which are offered with vacant possession.

The current owners have carried out significant landscaping of the gardens at Houghton Farm and the result is a stunning formal garden, offering some truly spectacular views.

If you want to make an even bigger investment, an additional 35 acres of land is also available by separate negotiation. This comprises a water meadow, woodland and natural spring and is described by selling agents Savills as a “naturalist’s paradise” as it’s home to an abundance of flora and fauna.

For more information, please contact Savills on 01603 229256.

PROPERTY FACTS

Houghton Farm, near Swaffham

Guide price: £2.4m

Savills, 01603 229256, www.savills.com

