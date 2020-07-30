Logo

‘Small’ Norfolk estate with 40 acres and an 18th century farmhouse goes up for sale for £2.4m

PUBLISHED: 15:21 30 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:21 30 July 2020

Houghton Farm near Swaffham is on the market for �2.4m. Picture: Savills

Houghton Farm near Swaffham is on the market for �2.4m. Picture: Savills

Archant

Houghton Farm near Swaffham is described by selling agents Savills as a ‘picturesque small estate’ and comes with a restored period farmhouse, tennis court, cottages and a grand barn turned concert venue.

Houghton Farm near Swaffham is on the market for £2.4m. Picture: SavillsHoughton Farm near Swaffham is on the market for £2.4m. Picture: Savills

There’s no denying that Houghton Farm represents something of a lifestyle choice for new buyers. It combines 40 acres of amenity land and a beautifully restored period farmhouse in a hilltop setting with several cottages and a converted barn turned concert venue – all of which could generate significant income.

“Arriving at Houghton Farm up the long private drive, one really does feel as though one has reached a private domain,” says Louis de Soissons, property agent at Savills in Norwich which is marketing the home at a guide price of £2,400,000.

READ MORE: A home with history: see inside this former village toll-house for sale for £695,000

“The house sits so well in the middle of its land and the property has everything, with separate cottages, a magnificent restored barn, formal gardens, ponds, pasture, woodland, orchards and a tennis court. What more would you want?”

Houghton Farm near Swaffham is on the market for �2.4m. Picture: SavillsHoughton Farm near Swaffham is on the market for �2.4m. Picture: Savills

There is indeed a haven-like quality to the property, which enjoys a secluded and rural position about five miles south of Swaffham.

The period farmhouse, dating from the 18th century, was bought by the current owners in 1992 and has been beautifully restored and sympathetically extended since. It was reroofed around two years ago and offers well-arranged accommodation, including a large dining hall/reception room, formal drawing room, sitting room and a lovely country-style kitchen with a traditional AGA.

The property has seven bedrooms in total, arranged over the first and second floors, and the sumptuous master bedroom also comes with its own en suite.

In addition to the main residence, Houghton Farm comes with a range of farm buildings including a great barn with adjoining accommodation, cloakrooms and kitchen. In the past, this has been used as a concert venue and other events, such as weddings, have also been hosted here.

Houghton Farm near Swaffham is on the market for £2.4m. Picture: SavillsHoughton Farm near Swaffham is on the market for £2.4m. Picture: Savills

READ MORE: Record number of bidders raise £7.5m in online property auction – but which properties sold?

Several cottages are also included in the sale and have the potential to provide a useful income. They comprise two two-bedroom cottages and a three-bedroom cottage, all of which are offered with vacant possession.

The current owners have carried out significant landscaping of the gardens at Houghton Farm and the result is a stunning formal garden, offering some truly spectacular views.

If you want to make an even bigger investment, an additional 35 acres of land is also available by separate negotiation. This comprises a water meadow, woodland and natural spring and is described by selling agents Savills as a “naturalist’s paradise” as it’s home to an abundance of flora and fauna.

Houghton Farm near Swaffham is on the market for £2.4m. Picture: SavillsHoughton Farm near Swaffham is on the market for £2.4m. Picture: Savills

For more information, please contact Savills on 01603 229256.

PROPERTY FACTS

Houghton Farm, near Swaffham

Houghton Farm near Swaffham is on the market for £2.4m. Picture: SavillsHoughton Farm near Swaffham is on the market for £2.4m. Picture: Savills

Guide price: £2.4m

Savills, 01603 229256, www.savills.com

Houghton Farm near Swaffham is on the market for �2.4m. Picture: SavillsHoughton Farm near Swaffham is on the market for �2.4m. Picture: Savills

Houghton Farm near Swaffham is on the market for £2.4m. Picture: SavillsHoughton Farm near Swaffham is on the market for £2.4m. Picture: Savills

Houghton Farm near Swaffham is on the market for �2.4m. Picture: SavillsHoughton Farm near Swaffham is on the market for �2.4m. Picture: Savills

Houghton Farm near Swaffham is on the market for �2.4m. Picture: SavillsHoughton Farm near Swaffham is on the market for �2.4m. Picture: Savills

Houghton Farm near Swaffham is on the market for �2.4m. Picture: SavillsHoughton Farm near Swaffham is on the market for �2.4m. Picture: Savills

Houghton Farm near Swaffham is on the market for �2.4m. Picture: SavillsHoughton Farm near Swaffham is on the market for �2.4m. Picture: Savills

Houghton Farm near Swaffham is on the market for �2.4m. Picture: SavillsHoughton Farm near Swaffham is on the market for �2.4m. Picture: Savills

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Search and explore millions of articles from the Eastern Daily Press archive from 1870 till the present day on your computer, voice device or mobile phone.

Most Read

Destruction of ‘illegal’ bike course sparks anger

An illegal bike course at Syderstone was removed by the Norfolk Wildlife Trust. Inset is the trust's director of nature conservation, Kevin West. Pictures: NWT/Chris Hill

Latest coronavirus infection rates show rise in Norwich

The number of people testing positive for coronavirus in Norfolk in the last week, at sites such as the Postwick testing centre, has increased to 19 from 11. Photo: Sonya Duncan/Archant

Warning over A47 ‘crockery bombing’ as mugs multiply and chamber pot appears

More and more mugs and cups are appearing on a roundabout on the A47 in Gorleston, including a chamber pot Picture: Liz Coates

Fresh plans for 950 homes, a hotel and school submitted to council

New plans for 950 homes, a school, hotel and pub have been submitted to North Norfolk District Council. Picture: Define

City sign Everton midfielder Kieran Dowell

Kieran Dowell has joined Norwich City on a permanent deal from Everton Picture: Norwich City FC

Most Read

The seven Norfolk neighbourhoods with no coronavirus deaths

Seven neighbourhoods of Norfolk have not had a single coronavirus death - three of them are in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Man dies after falling from Norwich city centre car park

A man died after falling from St Andrew's car park in Norwich. Picture: Archant

Popular stop for walkers and cyclists closes after 25 years

Reepham Station Tearooms. Picture: Colin Finch.

New Norfolk safari park with ‘extraordinary’ animals set to open soon

Edward Pope with some of the water buffalo he has bred at Watlington, near King's Lynn Picture: Ian Burt

Road changes mooted as new details about NDR Western Link revealed

How Ringland Lane would look if traffic is still permitted. Pic: Norfolk County Council.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Latest coronavirus infection rates show rise in Norwich

The number of people testing positive for coronavirus in Norfolk in the last week, at sites such as the Postwick testing centre, has increased to 19 from 11. Photo: Sonya Duncan/Archant

Destruction of ‘illegal’ bike course sparks anger

An illegal bike course at Syderstone was removed by the Norfolk Wildlife Trust. Inset is the trust's director of nature conservation, Kevin West. Pictures: NWT/Chris Hill

Mercedes driver who died after crashing into pond was more than four times over drink-drive limit

Stephen Jennions, who died after a crash on the B1172 in Suton on February 3, 2020. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

PROFILE: Winning the U20 World Cup, idolising Arteta and an eye for goal - Dowell’s eventful journey continues with City

Norwich City new boy Kieran Dowell celebrates completing his hat-trick for Wigan against Hull in the Championship earlier this month Picture: Martin Rickett/PA WIre

Woman in 90s in hospital with serious spinal injury after main road crash

The A143 Harleston bypass junction with Mendham Lane, where the driver of a Toyota sustained serious injuries in a two-vehicle crash. Picture: Google Street View