More than a dozen new homes to be built near Aldi supermarket

Plans to built 17 homes near the Aldi supermarket on Sprowston Road have been approved. Picture: Google Google

Plans to build more than a dozen new homes near an Aldi supermarket have been given the go ahead by councillors.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Urban Regeneration East was originally given planning permission to build 17 homes on land off Willmill Road, close to the Sprowston Road branch of the supermarket, back in 2015.

However, after works failed to begin within the three year time period, the application had to be resubmitted.

You may also want to watch:

This resubmission came before members of Norwich City Council's planning committee on Thursday, with members giving it their unanimous approval.

The application came with the same number of homes as originally proposed, however, alternations to their layout will result in four fewer car parking spaces being provided within the development.

The development will be accessed via a new road crossing Windmill Road and Millwrights Way, with hedgehog highways included in fencing between the homes.

None of the 17 new builds will provide affordable housing, however, with the developer having built nine on a neighbouring development.