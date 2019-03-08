Logo

New homes stop play as park relocated for two social houses

PUBLISHED: 17:53 14 June 2019 | UPDATED: 17:53 14 June 2019

The playground set to be turned into two new homes, at the back of number 77, St Peter's Road PICTURE: Archant

The playground set to be turned into two new homes, at the back of number 77, St Peter's Road PICTURE: Archant

Archant

Plans to build two homes on the site of a Fakenham playground have been approved, despite objections.

The playground set to be turned into two new homes, at the back of number 77, St Peter's Road PICTURE: ArchantThe playground set to be turned into two new homes, at the back of number 77, St Peter's Road PICTURE: Archant

The estate on St Peters Road is owned by Victory Housing Trust.

North Norfolk District Council granted planning permission for the homes earlier this month.

Victory will be able to build the homes on the condition a new playground is built on the estate.

The decision was called in to the council's planning committee by former councillors Annie Claussen-Reynolds and Roy Reynolds, after objections by Fakenham Town Council. Mrs Claussen-Reynolds said "We think children's welfare is paramount and children should be allowed to be children.

The playground set to be turned into two new homes, at the back of number 77, St Peter's Road PICTURE: ArchantThe playground set to be turned into two new homes, at the back of number 77, St Peter's Road PICTURE: Archant

You may also want to watch:

"Having said that, we recognise the need for affordable homes, but we felt this was possibly the wrong place and should have been subject to more consultation. There's been children's play area there since the development was built."

Current councillor for the area, Chris Cushing, said "I roughly agree with the objections of my predecessors. The whole committee wanted a new, up-to-date playground, and the housing company will come up with a proposal for that soon. We need to address the need for social housing, but balance that with children's need to exercise".

Nearby residents had mixed views on the development. Some were concerned the park was being under-used, while others pointed out equipment had been disappearing for some time.

Victory Housing Trust is a subsidiary of Flagship Homes. Managing Director of Flagship, Tony Tann, said "We decided to use this site following a survey with all residents of the estate, finding play areas were under-used because the equipment was considered limited, outdated and in need of improvement.

"Along with the new homes, we want to create a new play area in the centre of the estate, which may involve further consultation with the residents. We will work with the council on the location and type of equipment, but in the meantime, there is a second play area on the estate."

One nearby resident, who did not wish to be named, said "There used to be climbing frames too, and children would come from a few roads over to go the park. They have so many houses, why do they have to take the children's play area?"

Most Read

Police continue to probe double stabbing near Norwich railway station

Emergency services called to crash near Norwich railway station. Photo: Taz Ali

Air ambulance lands in Asda car park after elderly woman suffers ‘traumatic injury’

The East Anglian Air Ambulance landed at Asda in Lowestoft. Picture: Mick Howes

Tenant slapped with whopping bill from landlord for office she left years ago

Yvonne Astley. Pic: Archant.

WATCH: Moment car and van collide exiting NDR roundabout

This is the moment two vehicles collided while exiting Wroxham Road roundabout on the Northern Distributor Road. Picture: Jake Hillyard

‘I think maybe it was a bit unfair’ - Spurs loan flop on his time at Norwich City

Marcus Edwards during his one and only appearance for Norwich, against Fulham Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Most Read

‘I can’t survive selling a dozen pairs a week’ – shoe shop shuts amid high street pressures

Lizzie Stimson opened Lizzie 2 Shoes in Diss two years ago but is to close after struggling to make it pay. Picture: Simon Parkin

Man’s body found in bushes

Emergency services at the scene where a body was found on Cromwell Road, in Wisbech Picture: Chris Bishop

Investigation continues into death of 17-year-old girl found unconscious at market town

Norwich Road in Wymondham, where Stephanie Payne's body was found. Picture Peter Walsh.

WATCH: Moment car and van collide exiting NDR roundabout

This is the moment two vehicles collided while exiting Wroxham Road roundabout on the Northern Distributor Road. Picture: Jake Hillyard

Norwich set to get new Iceland and Home Bargains stores

The Homebase store at Hall Road, which is set to get smaller, with Iceland and Home Bargains sharing the building. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Air ambulance lands in Asda car park after elderly woman suffers ‘traumatic injury’

The East Anglian Air Ambulance landed at Asda in Lowestoft. Picture: Mick Howes

Eat your dinner in an East Anglian jungle!

Amelia Browne Urban Jungle Cafe director, Josh Dawson, chef and Nelson Francisco, executive chef Picture: Rachel Bannon

‘We’re having a difficult time as it is’ - Fears EIGHT weeks of roadworks will cut village in half

Nine weeks of roadworks are to be carried out on Plumstead Road in Thorpe EndPHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

Ashton backs ‘special’ City to spring an upset

Daniel Farke is onto something special at Norwich City for Dean Ashton Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Police continue to probe double stabbing near Norwich railway station

Emergency services called to crash near Norwich railway station. Photo: Taz Ali
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists