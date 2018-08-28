Could this Cromer flat really have sold for more than £30m?

Homecolne House in Louden Road, Cromer, where a single flat is listed as having sold for more than £30m in 2018. Picture: STUART ANDERSON Archant

Could an ordinary retirement flat in a Norfolk seaside town really have sold for more than £30m?

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

It’s not likely, but that’s what property websites have reported Flat 18 at Homecolne House, Cromer, fetched in May last year.

But no-one has yet been able to explain the mystery of why the flat’s value is listed on sites including zoopla.co.uk at £30,011,000 in a postcode where the average asking price is £297,225.

Homecolne House’s manager, who did not wish to be identified, was at a loss when asked about the sale price.

She said Flat 18 was where she lived - the manager’s flat - but that other flats there had different owners.

The listing on zoopla.co.uk, showing the value for Flat 18, Homecolne House in Louden Road, Cromer, as £30,011,000. The listing states it was last sold in May 2018. Image: ZOOPLA The listing on zoopla.co.uk, showing the value for Flat 18, Homecolne House in Louden Road, Cromer, as £30,011,000. The listing states it was last sold in May 2018. Image: ZOOPLA

Land Registry data shows single flats in 17 other developments across the country were sold for an identical amount, and are listed with the same ID code.

Curiously, all of these flats have names similar to Homecolne House, for example, Home Park House in Bedford, Homebridge House in Torquay and Homeheights in Southsea.

The data also lists several of those properties as managers’ flats, and it is possible they all are.

Homecolne House is managed by Firstport, which according to its website, administers 185,000 properties in 3,900 developments nationally.

And the Cromer manager said Homecolne’s landlord was the firm Estates and Management, a London-based asset management firm.

Estates and Management, Firstport and the Land Registry have all been asked to shed light on the extraordinarily high price, however, none have yet been able to explain the mystery.

Homecolne House, in Louden Road, was built by property developer McCarthy and Stone and opened in 1983.