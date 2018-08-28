Top of the trends? Not in our house...

Paula Gundry has never been a fan of the faux stone fireplace

Decorating your home is a very personal choice, and not every “must-have” will be the trend for you. We look at some of the most sought-after styles from years gone by – and find out why local interior designers hope they never make a comeback.

Coloured bathrooms is not something Lanassir from Swank Interiors wants to see return

It’s the time of year when home trends really kick off, as homeowners look for inspiration or the year ahead. But that doesn’t mean that everything on the list will fit in with your home – it’s all about your tastes and styles and working with the space you already have.

Some trends, of course, will stick around for years – think neutral walls, oversized mirrors and white kitchens, all of which can be dressed up, or down, to fit your space. But they’re not all like this.

A quick survey around our office reveals that wallpaper borders, naked bulbs (that’s lamps without a lampshade) and artexed ceilings are among our pet peeves – not to mention wicker furniture, brick-cladding and an “old-fashioned” doily. But what about the experts?

“Faux-stone fireplaces have to be up there on my hit list of past trends that I’ve always disliked,” says Paula Gundry, of Paula Gundry Interiors in Norwich. “It was very on trend during the mid-70s but a feature that always made my heart sink – even as a child I didn’t like them, which probably explains how my career developed! I think the real reason is that it’s so artificial, which isn’t something I’m a big fan of, and often these fireplaces were not built to the correct scale for the room.”

A quick survey around the office revealed that artexed ceilings should definitely not make a comeback

While bold furnishings are popular now – including both bold geometrics and statement florals – one should still be cautious about replicating a pattern too much. “Another on my list of pet peeves is the three-piece suite with curtains in identical fabric,” says Paula. “Thankfully, it’s pretty much accepted today that not everything has to be exactly the same – there are so many amazing and durable products at our fingertips and we really are spoilt for choice in our studio, inspiring our clients to explore the many opportunities of a look that suits them.”

Colour is set to be big in 2019, but for Lanassir Lawes, director of Swank Interiors, this is not a trend she is wanting to see return to the bathroom. “Anyone who knows me will agree that I’m not frightened to use colour – be it bright, dark or just an unusual combination – so it may come as a surprise that there is one area that I believe should be void of colour: bathroom suites. As much as I love retro, I really hope that we don’t see this trend reappear and that avocado stays firmly in the recipe book.

“Changing a pair of dated curtains, or replacing a piece of furniture is relatively easy to do, but to change a bathroom suite is a major operation, requiring several tradesmen. I prefer to choose good quality, simple fixtures and fittings that are less likely to date.

“There are some bathroom suppliers that have included black sanitary ware into their ranges, but I have stayed clear of these too. From a practical point of view, dark coloured porcelain is difficult to maintain and shows watermarks terribly. In my first home in the nineties, I inherited a royal blue suite and it was one of the first things to go!”

And then, of course, there are the trends that make a comeback, even though we would prefer to see them go.

Another quick survey around the office reveals geometric wallpaper, macrame pot hangers and shag rugs to be among the accessories we are surprised to see again – but just because you won’t find them in our homes doesn’t mean they won’t be the perfect addition to yours.