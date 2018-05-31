See inside this beautiful 1920s period home for sale in Norwich for £550,000
PUBLISHED: 16:28 11 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:31 11 February 2020
Archant
Originally built in 1927, Hillcrest is a spacious family home set in a good-sized plot south of the city.
The current family have owned the house since the 1950s and, since then, have carried out various improvements including extensions and redecoration. Recently, this has included updating the boiler, re-wiring the property and installing a new kitchen.
Yet despite these alterations, the property still retains a number of distinctive period features, with the principal reception rooms boasting original picture rails, fireplaces and woodblock flooring.
Living accommodation extends to approximately 2,732 sq ft and includes six good-sized bedrooms, three reception rooms and a family bathroom.
The garden, most of which sits on the south-west side, is mature with an orchard and vines and a good degree of privacy.
There is also a paved garden at the front, along with a parking space.
For more information, please contact Savills on 01603 229229.