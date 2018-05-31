Logo

‘Rare’ £200,000 cottage goes up for sale – and there’s plenty of room to renovate

PUBLISHED: 13:39 03 July 2020

This three-bedroom period cottage in Guestwick near Dereham is on the market at a guide price of �200,000. Picture: Savills

This three-bedroom period cottage in Guestwick near Dereham is on the market at a guide price of �200,000. Picture: Savills

A charming three-bedroom semi-detached cottage in Guestwick near Dereham has come on the market.

The property is an ideal renovation project, particularly if you’re looking to invest in a home with original features and have time to devote to landscaping a larger-than-average garden.

Known as Hill House, it’s on the market with Savills at a guide price of £200,000 and, according to property agent Ben Rivett, is something of a “rare opportunity”.

The cottage enjoys a lovely rural position with spacious south to south-west facing garden and good room sizes.

Original features include its feature fireplaces and sash windows and the kitchen/breakfast room is complete with a cosy woodburner.

There is also a sitting room, larder, boot room and bathroom on the ground floor.

Three bedrooms can be found upstairs, two of which boast original fireplaces, and all enjoy lovely views of the surrounding countryside.

Traditional outhouses provide useful storage at the rear of the house, although they could also be utilised as additional living space, should new buyers obtain the correct planning permissions.

The gardens are particularly generous for a cottage of this type, with an initial area of lawn to the east and remainder to the south, sweeping around the property. The gardens do require some love and attention, including being cut back, but otherwise provide great scope for future landscaping.

Further land may also be available by separate negotiation.

For more information, please contact the team at Savills on 01603 229256.

