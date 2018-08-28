Logo
Video

Did you know this grand house existed? See inside this secret home, for sale for £2.5 million

PUBLISHED: 07:58 16 November 2018 | UPDATED: 08:40 16 November 2018

Hill House, Bramerton. Pic: www.sowerbys.com

Hill House, Bramerton. Pic: www.sowerbys.com

Situated at the end of a no-through road, you would never have reason to find this magnificent house, originally the home of an esteemed Norwich coroner. And yes, it really is on a hill! Property editor Caroline Culot had the joy of visiting Hill House in Bramerton, for sale for £2.5million.

The tower at Hill House at Bramerton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe tower at Hill House at Bramerton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Mullion windows in the tower at Hill House at Bramerton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYMullion windows in the tower at Hill House at Bramerton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Decorative chimneys at Hill House at Bramerton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYDecorative chimneys at Hill House at Bramerton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Hill House, Bramerton. Pic: www.sowerbys.comHill House, Bramerton. Pic: www.sowerbys.com

Hill House, Bramerton. Pic: www.sowerbys.comHill House, Bramerton. Pic: www.sowerbys.com

Hill House, Bramerton. Pic: www.sowerbys.comHill House, Bramerton. Pic: www.sowerbys.com

This is a house which is situated at the end of a no through road, helpfully named after the residence, Hill House Road. You would never know it was  there and would never have cause to drive down but when you do, the house, late Victorian and built with many stunning architectural features, looms large and quite beautiful.

Hill House, Bramerton. Pic: www.sowerbys.comHill House, Bramerton. Pic: www.sowerbys.com

Hill House, Bramerton. Pic: www.sowerbys.comHill House, Bramerton. Pic: www.sowerbys.com

Hill House, Bramerton. Pic: www.sowerbys.comHill House, Bramerton. Pic: www.sowerbys.com

Hill House, Bramerton. Pic: www.sowerbys.comHill House, Bramerton. Pic: www.sowerbys.com

Hill House, Bramerton. Pic: www.sowerbys.comHill House, Bramerton. Pic: www.sowerbys.com

Hill House, Bramerton. Pic: www.sowerbys.comHill House, Bramerton. Pic: www.sowerbys.com

I visited this week and you just catch a glimpse through the trees of the most superb pair of chimneys and then some crow-step gables and then its castellated additions which act to give status and credence, literally giving a house the shape of a mini castle. Surrounded by rows of gorgeous pink nerines and situated on one of the very few ‘hills’ or bumps Norfolk can offer, this house in seven glorious acres commands an utterly breath-taking panoramic view over the Yare valley. Cows could be seen in the distance grazing and you would never think you were only few minutes drive from the city.

Hill House was originally the home of a Victorian city coroner, William Wilde who died, aged 76, in 1866. He was a man of very good repute, described as ‘filling several important offices’ but there are hints that his involvement in party politics may have cost him an even higher position in society. History repeating itself, judging by yesterday’s Brexit events?...In one news archive Mr Wilde is described that ‘in the discharge of the duties of those offices he was enabled by his unusual shrewedness and business talent to give general satisfaction to the public.

“He was uniformly zealous in whatever cause he undertook, and had a universal repute for faithfully serving those who gave him their confidence. He was also naturally a man of kindly disposition, and we have heard of many instances in which he helped those who were in trouble. He was distinguished for sagacity, perseverance, and determination of purpose - qualities which enabled him to rise from a comparatively humble position, and which perhaps, if he had not been so much immersed in party politics, would have carried him to a yet higher position in society.’

If anyone knows any more about this wonderful sounding gentleman, please do let me know.

So, you have everything you could wish for in the impressive situation of Hill House, overlooking the River Yare from an elevated, safe distance and over more recent years it has been improved by the current owners. There is a fabulous balcony from one of the main receptions where you can sit and take in that marvellous view, for example. However, this is a house which also works hard for you; there is a separate cottage which is currently used as a holiday let and brings in an annual income of £22,000 as well  as a pellet boiler with an annual RHI (Renewable Heat Incentive) payment of £12,781.44 until March 31, 2022. The owners have also put in new riverside decking (private) which offers 68 metres of mooring and three double power towers that could be let out.

Then there is the house itself which has that interesting castellated tower with mullion windows. Overall, it offers just under 5,000 square feet of accommodation over four floors. I loved the hallway with the most beautiful oak staircase and you have a reception with a fireplace and the most beautiful stripped herringbone wooden floor. You also have a drawing room with another fireplace and herringbone floor as well as a modern kitchen/breakfast room with a staircase leading down to a gym, shower and sauna. Upstairs, off a large galleried landing with a roof lantern bringing in light, is a study, a family bathroom and five bedrooms, two of which are en suite. Up another flight of stairs takes you to the tower room, resembling a converted attic, offering a further en suite bedroom and if you are feeling really plucky, a vertical ladder takes you to the rooftop. Luckily for me, it was locked up at the time!

Hill House, Bramerton is for sale as a whole for £2.5million or the house without the cottage is £2.175million with Sowerbys on 01603 761441.

Topic Tags:

Latest Articles

Video Did you know this grand house existed? See inside this secret home, for sale for £2.5 million

Hill House, Bramerton. Pic: www.sowerbys.com

Controversial Norwich homes site could land City Hall housing award

The new Passivhaus development at Goldsmith Street. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Before and after: take a look at the renovation of this Golden Triangle Victorian terraced house, now for sale

Chester street, for sale. Pic: www.brown-co.com

Landlord wanted to kick out tenants who moaned about squalid city flats

The mould inside the flats at St Faith's Lane, Norwich. Photo: Archant

Huge house on Norfolk coast could be demolished

This house could be demolished with eight homes set to be built on the site. Picture: Sowerbys

Video See the panoramic view of the sea from these new homes for sale

St Mary's, Lowestoft. Pic: www.aldreds.co.uk

Ad Feature Winter is coming but what does that mean for the new homes market?

Pic: www.gettyimages.co.uk

Norwich-based Spire Solicitors shortlisted for two national awards

Spire Solicitors; from left to right: Sharron Tennant, Kristian Tangen-Sorgendal. Pic: www.spiresolicitors.co.uk

Ad Feature Do I have to pay extra stamp duty if I buy a home with an annexe?

project facades brick two-story house. building volume.

Ad Feature Are you renting out a room on Airbnb?

Pic: www.gettyimages.co.uk

How are new homes being designed to reflect the current changes in our lifestyles?

Pic: www.gettyimages.co.uk

Ad Feature Does let-to-buy offer an escape from the housing market?

Pic; www.gettyimages.co.uk

Heartbroken bidders who hoped to save hospital say purchase was ‘almost impossible’

The old Lowestoft hospital. Picture: Nick Butcher

Family’s shock as housing developers cover their car in mud and start work at 6.30am

Terie and Peter Hurrell's car was covered in mud on the Persimmon Estate in Wymondham. PHOTO: Terie Hurrell

Drawing of former hotel will grace lounge at new retirement block

Former hotel owner opens flats. Pictures: McCarthy and Stone

Updated Two of East Anglia’s biggest country house estates sell, one for in excess of £31.5 million

Sutton Hall, which has sold for in excess of £31.5 million. Pic; www.knightfrank.com

Do you live in the NR31, NR1 or NR32 postcode areas?

Great Yarmouth quay and town hall. Pic: www.gettyimages.co.uk

Plans for nearly 200 homes and school in ever-growing village

Nearly 200 houses are set to be built on developers Taylor Wimpey A2 Hethersett site. Photo: Taylor Wimpey

Leading landlord association threatens council with legal action over ‘unlawful’ licensing scheme

The Residential Landlords Association has threatened Great Yarmouth Borough Council with legal action over its

Multiple occupancy landlords offered £30,000 amnesty to comply with new rules

Landlords of multiple occupancy houses in South Norfolk are being offered an amnesty to comply with new legisation. Picture: Getty

More than 230 objections submitted against plans to build 148 homes in Norfolk village

Plans for new homes to be developed behind Brooke Village hall. Picture: Nick Butcher

Care home proposals revealed for ‘eyesore’ shoe factory site

The land, which is located next door to Rishi restaurant on Mousehold Lane, has been vacant since 2004 when the factory closed. Photo: Luke Powell

YMCA selling Norwich property for £850,000

YMCA Norfolk said the house on Unthank Road is being sold to allow the charity to invest in more family-friendly accommodation in the city. Photo: Luke Powell

House prices set to rise in the east by nearly 10 per cent in new five year forecast

Houses in Cromer. Pic: www.gettyimages.co.uk

Video See how GORGEOUS this 16th century house is, for sale for £1.35m

Knapton Old Hall, for sale. Pic: www.savills.com

Is your conservatory warm enough for winter?

In summer, it's often our favourite room in the house - but is your conservatory ready for winter?

Plans for 97 new homes in Swaffham approved and application for another 60 houses is submitted

The Swan's Nest housing development in Swaffham, which will now have 97 new homes. Picture: Ian Burt

Through the keyhole – interior designers reveal their favourite rooms

The hallway in Paula Gundry's home is an eclectic mix of personal items

Is your home heating ready for winter?

Ensuring your heating system in tip-top shape will keep those chilly winter days at bay.

Tenants living in one of the most deprived areas in Norfolk to face rent price hike

John Barker, 58, is a private landlord who has ten properties in the Nelson ward. Picture: Joseph Norton

Video See inside the luxury home of a famous TV presenter for sale for £3.5 million

The Courtyard, Balaton Place, for sale. Pic: www.savills.com

Fight to stop Anglia Square revamp could go to the government

The revised plan for Anglia Square. Photo: Weston Homes

Video See inside this incredible house for sale for £1.325 million which comes with its own beach

Greyfriars, Dunwich, for sale. Pic: www.muskermcintyre.co.uk

Video Derelict Norfolk farmhouse sells for nearly half a million at auction

Spratts Green Farmhouse, Aylsham. Pic: www.arnoldskeys.com

Former Lloyds building up for sale for £500,000

The former Lloyds Bank in Hall Quay is up for sale for £500,000. Picture: Liz Coates

23 new homes approved in Shipdham despite opposition

The Shipdham village sign.

Video Heritage watchdogs list Prospect House sculpture, ahead of decision over homes, offices and shops blueprint

The sculpture by Bernard Meadows. Pic: Archant.

‘Please listen to us’ - residents’ worries over homes scheme

The concerned residents of Beaconsfield Road examine the homes plans Picture: Anthony Caroll

Once treasured home to Norfolk historian and educator sells for £400,000 at auction

Hotel NR19, in Dereham, is going under the hammer at Allsops auction. The hotel was also known at Wine Lodge and Hill House Hotel in recent years. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Sir Peter Scott’s iconic Lincolnshire lighthouse for sale

Sir Peter Scott East Lighthouse, Sutton. Photo: Fine and Country

New route to enable development of new homes to cost £13.5m

New road to be built could aid with traffic on the A10 at West Winch. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Ad Feature Regency Residential brings luxury apartments to Norwich

Grosvenor House. Pic: submitted.

Ad Feature How do you sell an empty house?

Pic: www.gettyimages.co.uk

600-home development proposed off main road through Bradwell

The site just off Beccles Road in Bradwell where Lanpro proposes to build its 600 homes. Picture: Joseph Norton

Video See inside the final home for sale in a converted Norfolk watermill once earmarked for demolition

Aylsham watermill: beautifully restored and where the last home is for sale. Pic: www.arnoldskeys.com

Meet the Editor

Caroline Culot

Email
Twitter

I am the property editor in charge of delivering some exciting and informative content within Archant’s varied titles. We have 16-17 pages of stories, features and columns in the EDP Property supplement out every Friday free in your EDP so please don’t miss it.

Local Guide

Most Read

Before and after: take a look at the renovation of this Golden Triangle Victorian terraced house, now for sale

Landlord wanted to kick out tenants who moaned about squalid city flats

Video For sale: Norfolk TV star’s lake house in Thailand

Video Did you know this grand house existed? See inside this secret home, for sale for £2.5 million

Huge house on Norfolk coast could be demolished