19th century Norfolk farmhouse and barn with planning consent goes up for sale for £700,000

PUBLISHED: 12:22 05 August 2020

This four-bedroom farmhouse in Attleborough is for sale at a guide price of £700,000 and offers plenty of opportunity for those looking to renovate. Picture: Savills

This four-bedroom farmhouse in Attleborough is for sale at a guide price of £700,000 and offers plenty of opportunity for those looking to renovate. Picture: Savills

An increasingly rare opportunity to renovate a 19th century farmhouse has become available in Attleborough at a guide price of £700,000.

Hill Common Farm offers a period farmhouse and substantial timber frame barn with full residential planning consent, all set in about 4.5 acres of mature meadowland and surrounded by farmland.

The property is conveniently located in a private and peaceful setting on a quiet lane, but has the added advantage of excellent transport links. The A11 is just a short drive away.

The farmhouse itself is believed to date back to the early 1800s, with later additions, and the result is a comfortable home which currently offers four bedrooms, a living room with fireplace, bathroom and kitchen/breakfast room.

Although the property has been well-maintained over the years, it could do with some updating. The integral garage could be incorporated into the main property and there is the possibility of further extension, subject to planning consent, as the house sits in good-sized gardens.

There is a further development opportunity at the south of the property, where there is a traditional barn. Formerly used for storage, this now comes with full planning consent to convert it into an attractive, south-facing four-bedroom home.

For more information, please contact Savills on 01603 229229.

PROPERTY FACTS

Hill Common Farm, Attleborough

Guide price: £700,000

Savills, 01603 229229, www.savills.com

